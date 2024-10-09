National Grid Provides Charitable Donations To Aid Rebuilding In The Mohawk Valley Following Tornadoes

(MENAFN- 3BL) ROME, N.Y., October 9, 2024 /3BL/ - National Grid emergency response teams were among the first on the scene in the Mohawk Valley after tornadoes ripped down trees, tore off roofs, toppled church steeples and claimed the life of one person. In furtherance of our commitment to our customers and the communities where we live and work, and after consultation with local stakeholders to identify ongoing needs in the community, National Grid has donated $125,000 to support regional organizations and municipalities that are still healing after the storms.

The funding, provided by the company's shareholders through National Grid's Project C , our Community Investment Program, will support local relief services, cleanup efforts, and community enhancements.

“National Grid crews went to work immediately to clean up the storm's damage and begin restoring power to our customers as quickly as possible,” said Sally Librera, National Grid's New York President.“We were welcomed with open arms by our neighbors, some of whom were dealing with some extraordinarily difficult conditions, and we are thankful for the cooperation with state and local officials that assisted us in our work. That partnership is critical to our operations, and we strive to keep those relationships strong with our communities and customers. Today's donation is our way of saying that we are here long after the lights are back on to support our them.”

National Grid worked with local and state partners to gain access to its infrastructure in neighborhoods, along commercial corridors, and in hard-to-reach areas after the tornado outbreak. An EF-2 tornado, with winds up to 135 mph, struck the city of Rome, while an EF-1 tornado with top winds of 100 mph hit Canastota. Additionally, severe thunderstorms with excessive winds caused extensive damage in the city of Oneida and impacted lives across the Mohawk Valley. As part of our emergency response, National Grid deployed more than 3,000 power restoration experts - including line, service, tree, damage assessment and public safety crews – who worked around the clock in dangerous weather conditions to restore service to the 72,000 affected customers in the area.

“The response to the tornado that struck the City of Rome on July 16th, and the relief efforts that have transpired since, have been a total team effort that could not have occurred without the assistance of key partners like National Grid,” said Anthony Picente, Oneida County Executive.“Oneida County is grateful for the vital role National Grid played in the process and for the generous donation they have made to our Rome Victim Recovery Fund and to other areas of need.”

Caring for local communities, compassionately addressing challenges customers face and collaborating with community partners are guiding principles of National Grid's Project C initiative , which seeks to transform communities and ensure an equitable future for all customers.

National Grid's donation will be distributed to the following organizations:

Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties

In the wake of the storm, Oneida County created The Rome NY Emergency Response Fund through the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties to support recovery efforts by individuals and community organizations. Funds received by the fund are distributed to local nonprofit organizations and municipalities to support recovery efforts and provide Rome residents with financial support to repair their properties, cover insurance deductibles or temporarily relocate. National Grid will provide $50,000 to this fund to support the ongoing work to help the community heal. So far, more than $1 million has been distributed from the fund.

“We admire and thank National Grid for stepping up and reminding us that in the aftermath of destruction, our community always comes together," said Alicia Fernandez Dicks, president/CEO of the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties. "A donation of this size will help many individuals who were affected by the tornado in July. Our Foundation launched the Rome, NY Emergency Response Fund immediately after the tragic event as a way for residents and businesses to donate toward recovery efforts. These efforts are ongoing, in partnership with the City of Rome and Oneida County, and expected to continue considering the great need for support in the affected neighborhoods and surrounding areas."

City of Rome

Trees provide an important service to urban areas. In addition to absorbing carbon dioxide and producing oxygen, they offer shade from the summer sun and help lower the ambient temperature of neighborhoods. The tornado knocked down hundreds of trees in the city and damaged public parks. A $25,000 donation has been earmarked to restoration of trees in the city. Additionally, National Grid's forestry department will support the tree replanting as advisors, providing guidance on species selection, planting locations, and other concerns.

“On behalf of the City of Rome, I want to sincerely thank National Grid for their tireless efforts to restore power to our residents following the devastating July 16 tornado,” said City of Rome Mayor Jeffrey A. Lanigan.“Your generous $25,000 donation to plant trees and restore our public spaces is a true testament to your commitment to our community. The mature trees we lost were not just part of our landscape, but a vital piece of our identity, and your support will help us rebuild and heal. We are incredibly grateful for your partnership during this time of recovery.”

National Grid's donation also aligns with the company's 10,000 Trees program, which is designed to promote the placement of low-growing trees to significantly avoid or minimize utility line conflicts in the future. The program is open to all municipalities and county agencies responsible for tree and urban forest management within National Grid's Upstate New York electric service area. Nonprofit tree committees, operating for and approved by a municipality through a supporting resolution, may also apply. For information related to recommended tree species or planting techniques, customers are encouraged to contact their local Cornell Cooperative Extension or NYS Department of Environmental Conservation or visit the Cornell Urban Horticulture Institute .

National Grid employees were in Rome on Sept. 18 as part of the company's annual Project C Week of Service. Teams of employees volunteered to remove debris, cut back trees and deliver other beautification efforts along the Mohawk River Trail and North James Street.

American Red Cross

In the aftermath of the tornadoes, the American Red Cross established a 24-hour shelter at Griffiss Business and Technology Park . This critical service provided aid, comfort and a place to sleep for people forced from their homes due to the storms' damage. Griffiss also provided National Grid with assistance during our dry ice and bottled water distribution, allowing us to co-locate at their space.

“We are so grateful for the partnership with National Grid,” said Lisa Smith, Executive Director, American Red Cross Central and Northern New York. Every eight minutes someone needs the Red Cross. National Grid's generous support ensures we can bring hope and healing to our communities where it's needed most.”

A donation of $12,500 will be earmarked for American Red Cross disaster relief services in the region. Disaster relief is one of the organization's most vital programs, as their staff and volunteers show up to provide temporary shelter, food, clothing and other immediate assistance to people affected by all types of emergencies, from house fires to natural disasters.

Food Bank of Central New York

Food Bank of Central New York saw increased demand for its services as their partnering food pantries were affected by the storm. The agency was able to increase deliveries to alternative distribution points in the days following the storm to ensure that fresh foods were available to those in need. National Grid's $12,500 donation would go to support their efforts in the Mohawk Valley.

“When natural disasters affect individuals and families living in our service area, Food Bank of Central New York is prepared to assist alongside many public and private partners, including National Grid,” Karen Belcher, Executive Director at Food Bank of Central New York, stated.“We were honored to work alongside our longtime partners, Project Fibonacci Foundation and St. John the Baptist Church, by providing more than 700 households with nonperishable and perishable foods during a large community food distribution in Rome to help those impacted by the tornado. We are thankful for the work of all of our partners, and for National Grid for their generous donation to aid in our food distribution efforts.”

The company is a longtime supporter of Food Bank of Central New York, which leads the fight against food insecurity in 11 Upstate New York counties including Herkimer and Oneida. In addition to financial contributions, employees from the company regularly volunteer to help sort and pack food donations that are delivered to the community.

Village of Canastota

Canastota's tornado damage is not to be understated. Several homes along Barlow Road were damaged and one person died as a result of the storm. The nature of the storm caused complicated repairs for National Grid crews, who were welcomed by the community to front-yard barbecues and community food truck gatherings while working in the area.

“On behalf of the residents of the Village of Canastota, I would like to sincerely thank all of the staff and volunteers from National Grid who came to the village and assisted us with numerous projects to help beautify our community,” said Rosanne Warner, mayor of the village of Canastota.“Not only was National Grid and their caring staff there for us after the devastating tornado but they came back multiple times to help us complete projects that are making a difference in people's everyday lives. We thank them from the bottom of our hearts for the kind donations of not only time and funds, which will be used to purchase a new handicapped pool lift for our municipal pool. Without their assistance, the village never would have been able to replace the aging unit that we can no longer obtain parts for. National Grid's unwavering dedication to the communities has a larger impact on some of most delicate residents and for all of their support, we thank them immensely.”

A $12,500 donation to the village will be used to beautify and make improvements at the Spencer Street Pool and Playground, including equipment and field upgrades.

The park was also a beneficiary of company volunteers during the Project C Week of Service. Teams of employees made accessibility upgrades to the park and pool to make the park more inclusive for those with mobility issues.

City of Oneida and the Oneida Improvement Committee

Oneida suffered significant damage from the line of thunderstorms that caused the tornadoes on July 16. Working together with the mayor's office and city police, National Grid will provide $12,500 to the Oneida Improvement Committee , which will work with the city to build a so-called“pocket park” on a vacant lot bordering both Messenger and Phelps Streets. The lot would be cleared and converted into a lit park area for the community to use.

“The pocket park will serve as a valuable gathering place for our community, encouraging outdoor activity, relaxation, and connection with nature,” said Rick Rossi, mayor of the city of Oneida.“It's through charitable efforts like this from National Grid that we can continue to make meaningful improvements that benefit everyone, we truly appreciate their support.”

