Ukraine Evacuates 68 More People From Lebanon

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 9, employees of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) and the of Foreign Affairs evacuated another 68 people from Lebanon, including citizens of Ukraine and seven other countries.

That is according to the HUR's press service , Ukrinform reports.

The plane from Beirut carrying 28 Ukrainians, including 19 adults and nine children, has already landed in Rzeszow, Poland. The Ukrainians are already on their way to Ukraine.

It was also possible to take away two Ukrainian dogs.

As part of the mission, Ukrainian intelligence and diplomats helped 40 foreigners from seven countries -- 26 adults and 14 children -- leave Lebanon.

Thanks to Ukraine's efforts, six citizens of Argentina, six citizens of Mexico, eight citizens of Moldova, a citizen of Romania, five citizens of the Czech Republic, two citizens of Colombia, and 12 citizens of Lebanon were evacuated to safety.

Thanks to coordination with international partners and the support of friendly states, the operation was carried out promptly and without any complications.

The HUR recalled that 234 people were evacuated from the Middle Eastern country during the previous three missions, including 189 citizens of Ukraine and 45 foreigners. In total, as of October 9, 2024, 302 people were evacuated from Lebanon, among them 217 Ukrainians and 85 citizens of other countries.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) earlier called on the Lebanese civilian population of more than two dozen villages and towns in southern Lebanon to evacuate immediately and head north of the Awali River.