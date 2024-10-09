IBM To Announce Third-Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Date
10/9/2024 3:07:39 PM
ARMONK, N.Y., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
IBM (NYSE: IBM ) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its third-quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the earnings call can be accessed at .
Please also visit the investor website for the earnings press release prior to the webcast. A replay, associated charts and prepared remarks will be available after the event.
Media contact:
Tim Davidson
IBM Corporate Communications
[email protected]
SOURCE IBM
