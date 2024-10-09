IBM To Announce Third-Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ARMONK, N.Y., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

IBM (NYSE: IBM ) will hold its quarterly call to discuss its third-quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at .

Please also visit the investor website for the earnings press release prior to the webcast. A replay, associated charts and prepared remarks will be available after the event.

Media contact:

Tim Davidson

IBM Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE IBM

