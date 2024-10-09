Three Important Agreements Signed At Ukraine Recovery Congress In Poznan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At the Common Future on Ukraine Recovery, which took place in Poznań on October 7-8, three important agreements were signed, which will help Polish businesses to invest in Ukraine, and Ukrainian companies – to restore infrastructure affected by hostilities.

That's according to Deputy Chairman of the Polish-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce (PUCC) Dariusz Szymczycha, who spoke with an Ukrinform correspondent.

As the expert noted, more than 900 participants from Poland, Ukraine, Austria, Türkiye, and other countries took part in the event where three important agreements were signed.

"The first one was signed between the Ministry of Funds and Regional Policy of Poland and the Bank of National Economy (BGK) of the Republic of Poland, as a result of which a special fund of 250 million zlotys (about $65 million) will be set up to support Polish small and medium-sized enterprises willing to participate in Ukraine recovery efforts", Szymczycha noted.

He added that it is about supporting various business opportunities, such as the acquisition of real estate, machinery, etc. Within the framework of the project, it will be possible to get a loan in the amount of up to 10 million zlotys ($2.5 million) with a low interest rate for a long term. According to the expert, this mechanism should start working from next year and will be "the first real financial support for Polish companies that will participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine."

The deputy head of PUCC also informed that two more interbank agreements were signed at the Congress. In particular, this is about agreements between BGK and Privatbank and BGK and Kredobank worth EUR 10 million each. The funds will come from European funds and will serve as bank guarantees for projects related to the reconstruction of Ukraine's energy capabilities. It is also about support for Ukrainian micro, small, and medium-sized businesses operating in the "red" and "orange" zones.

Szymczycha said that during the forum, the issue of creating a Polish fund was also discussed, which will be a driver for Polish companies that will utilize EU's Ukraine Facility.

"Representatives from all banks support this idea, and the head of the Polish Council for Cooperation with Ukraine Pawel Kowal declared that he supports these actions inside the government and wants to finalize amendments to legislation that will allow for creating such a fund within a few weeks,” stressed the deputy head of PUCC.

The expert expressed the opinion that Poland's advantage over other countries is that Warsaw knows "what it wants to do in Ukraine and with whom to do it." He added that usually the Polish business lacked funds to this end, but the latest steps show that Polish capital is appearing and there will be more of these funds.

"We have not only plans and ideas, but cheap loans and guarantees are already appearing for companies that will participate in this (reconstruction of Ukraine - ed.)," stated the deputy head of PUCC.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during this year's Ukraine Recovery Congress "Common Future" 40 discussion panels were held, at which 100 speakers addressed the audience.