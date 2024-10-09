Loss Of Land“Worst Signal” For International Law Plenkovic

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's loss of territory in negotiations with Russia would be the worst possible signal for international law and will be a green light for anyone with expansionist ambitions.

This was stated by Prime of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic, who spoke at a joint press with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine in Dubrovnik, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

If a certain party is weaker in negotiations, the outcome will be obvious as that party will have to consider concessions, including conceding some territory, Plenkovic argued, adding that this is the worst possible signal for international law.

That would mean a green light for anyone strong enough with expansion ambitions to go for it, Plenkovic stressed.

He emphasized that in this matter, the Croatian government adheres to an consistent policy based on international law and common sense.

As reported by Ukrinform, today in Dubrovnik (Croatia) Volodymyr Zelensky was participating in the third Ukraine – South East Europe summit.

The leaders of Ukraine and Croatia held negotiations and signed the Agreement on long-term support and cooperation between the two states.

Photo: President's Office