Alta Audio Increases North American Dealer Base To 21 Locations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aphrodite by Alta Audio

- Michael Levy, Alta Audio's Founder, CEO, and Product DesignerHUNTINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alta Audio, the company that combines advanced and outstanding aesthetics to create industry-leading home loudspeakers, announced today that it is now available in 21 dealers throughout the U.S., up from 18 dealers earlier this year.The three newcomers to the Alta Audio fold include HiFi Sound (MN), Leesburg Listening Room (VA), and Soundscape Stereo (CO).“The signature of Alta Audio speakers is an infectiously inviting sense of scale and dynamics. The first time I heard a pair, I was totally captivated,” says Adam Golden, Owner, Soundscape Stereo.“The music flowing from the speakers is so engaging and fun that you totally forget the technical prowess behind them. Their efficiency allows pairings with a huge variety of amplifiers with great results, but they reward improvements along the whole signal chain.”Among Alta Audio's accomplishments in 2024 is Aphrodite, a floor-standing speaker that is as technologically advanced as it is sonically pure. Aphrodite includes a custom-designed four-way driver complement, featuring one (1) titanium former 10” woofer with Alta Audio's patented XTL bass tuning; one (1) hex cone 8 3/4” titanium former lower midrange; two (2) hex cone 6” upper midrange drivers; and one (1) amorphous core transformer, and a high output ribbon tweeter.In addition, Aphrodite, like most Alta Audio models, features the company's patented XTL II hybrid transmission line, a ported enclosure design that greatly increases power handling, lowers distortion, and extends bass frequencies. XTL technology often negates the need for an outboard subwoofer by applying sonic geometry to tune speaker cabinets as if they are musical instruments, delivering an accurate, fast, and powerful low frequency response.“We're enjoying one of our most exciting years to date, and it's due in no small part to our dealers on the front line, demonstrating and discussing the best of our recent introductions,” says Michael Levy, Alta Audio's Founder, CEO, and Product Designer.For further information, visit .# # #About Alta AudioRepresenting over 30 years of designing and building audiophile-grade speakers, Alta Audio products consistently provide exceptional reproduction of live and in-studio recordings. Alta Audio loudspeakers are painstakingly refined to reproduce the realism, balance, and dimensionality of both live and studio recordings, with a design aesthetic that enhances any room's décor.For additional information, visit .

Walter Schofield

Nexus Audio Tecnologies

+1 781.775.5650

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.