Dana Incorporated Names Seth Metzger Chief Technology Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MAUMEE, Ohio, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated announced today that Seth

Metzger has been appointed Senior Vice President and Chief Officer (CTO), succeeding Christophe Dominiak who is retiring from Dana.

Mr. Metzger has been with Dana for more than two decades and has extensive experience in engineering and development. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Electrification, as well as President of the Dana TM4 joint venture. Mr. Metzger also held strategic leadership roles in engineering, including Vice President of Engineering for Light Vehicle Driveline, Vice President of Global Corporate Engineering and Electrification, and

Senior Director of Core Engineering.

"Seth's deep knowledge of core engineering, systems integration, and complete vehicle architecture makes him an ideal choice for this role," said James Kamsickas, Dana Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As a veteran leader in Dana, he will continue to play an integral and strategic role in setting the company's innovative direction to ensure that Dana is delivering the most advanced traditional, hybrid, and electric-vehicle solutions spanning the entire mobility industry."

Mr. Metzger earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Toledo and an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He was named a Rising Star by Automotive News magazine in 2020, which recognizes leaders among automakers and suppliers who are making a significant impact in the industry and for their company.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.6 billion in 2023 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. With a history dating to 1904, Dana was named among the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for 2023 and 2024 by Ethisphere and as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.

SOURCE Dana Incorporated

