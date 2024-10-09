ACR Accelerates Growth Through Acquisition Of Mat-Pac, Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ACR Completes Tenth Add-on Acquisition

ACR

(AmerCareRoyal, LLC), a leading supplier of essential foodservice supplies backed by HCI Equity Partners (HCI), is pleased to announce its of Mat-Pac, , a leading supplier of products to the North American foodservice and janitorial/sanitation ("JanSan") markets. This strategic acquisition strengthens ACR's product portfolio and extends its reach into new markets, further enhancing ACR's ability to serve customers with a broader range of high-quality solutions.

Founded in 1988, Mat-Pac Inc. is a leading supplier of paper, plastic, aluminum, and sustainable packaging solutions, with expertise in global sourcing, private labeling, and contract packaging for the North American foodservice and JanSan markets. Renowned for its trusted brands, including Captiva, Sanibel, and Dine-Out, Mat-Pac has established a strong presence over the past 35 years in the industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mat-Pac into the ACR family," said Scott Milberg, CEO of ACR. "This acquisition marks a significant step forward in our growth strategy, enabling us to enhance the customer experience and expand our product offerings across our broad North American distribution network. It will accelerate the value we provide to customers, fuel our growth, and further differentiate ACR in the marketplace. Mat-Pac shares our commitment to quality and innovation, making them an ideal fit for our organization."

"ACR's acquisition of Mat-Pac marks an exciting opportunity to leverage synergies and accelerate growth," Doug McCormick, Managing Partner at HCI. "We are confident that this partnership will unlock new potential and position ACR for long-term success."

"Mat-Pac is excited to join ACR, a company with a proven track record of excellence," said Manny Jimenez, CEO of Mat-Pac. "We look forward to expanding our impact and delivering a broader range of products to our customers." The Jimenez family remains invested in ACR and will continue to play an integral role in leading Mat-Pac.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as legal counsel to ACR. DAK Group acted as the financial advisor to Mat-Pac and Day Pitney LLP served as legal counsel.

About ACR (formerly known as AmerCareRoyal)

ACR is a single stream resource for essential packaging and preparation products used in the foodservice, janitorial, sanitation, education, industrial, hospitality, and healthcare industries. With multiple shipping points across North America, our family of brands service national level customers with outstanding customer service and an ever-growing product line. For more information about the ACR brand and to explore ACR's comprehensive range of foodservice essentials and packaging solutions, please visit WeAreACR .

About HCI Equity Partners

HCI Equity Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder owned distribution, manufacturing, and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit

.

About Mat-Pac Inc.

Founded in 1988, Mat-Pac Inc. is a leading supplier of paper, plastic, aluminum, and sustainable packaging solutions, with expertise in global sourcing, private labeling, and contract packaging for the North American foodservice and JanSan markets.

For more information, visit mat-pac .

