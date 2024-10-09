Nearly 500 Children Along With Families Evacuated From Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy Ukraine's region, authorities are enforcing the evacuation of nearly 497 children along with their families from 101 settlements due to heightened security concerns.

The decision was made by the Coordination Headquarters for Compulsory Evacuation of Civilians under martial law. This is according to the of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories , as cited by Ukrinform.

The evacuations encompass 90 settlements in Sumy district and 11 in Konotop district and aims to safeguard civilians in high-risk areas amid ongoing military tensions.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in line with prior efforts, UNICEF has provided financial assistance to over 2,000 evacuated families from the region's communities.