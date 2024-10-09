Saudi, Omani Ministers Discuss Boosting Trade Exchange

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Saudi of Commerce Majid Al-Qasabi discussed with Omani Minister of Dr. Saeed Al-Saqri on Wednesday expanding trade and economic partnership between the two Gulf Cooperation Council member states.

This came during Saudi Minister Al-Qasabi's reception of the Omani Minister Al-Saqri in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The two ministers also mulled a number of economic issues that the GCC countries are working on to increase their inter, and external trade.

According to SPA the volume of trade exchange between the two countries reached SR 36.8 billion (about USD 9.81 billion) including Saudi exports worth SR 22.5 billion (about 6 billion). (end)

as









MENAFN09102024000071011013ID1108763358