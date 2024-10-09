India Mobile Congress Brings Together 900 Start-Ups In New Delhi

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 9 (KNN) The upcoming edition of the India Mobile (IMC) 2024, scheduled for October 15-18 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, promises to be a major event in the tech and sectors, bringing together key players, officials, and a wide array of startups.

Co-hosted by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), IMC 2024 is set to highlight the latest developments in and innovation, particularly in areas such as 5G, AI, and deep tech.

One of the flagship initiatives of the event, Aspire, is expected to draw participation from over 900 startups, making it a hub for emerging technology and innovation.

In partnership with the Telecom Centres of Excellence India (TCOE), Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC), and TiE Delhi-NCR, Aspire will provide a platform for startups to showcase cutting-edge solutions across a range of categories.

These include 5G use cases, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, sustainability, smart mobility, and telecommunications equipment.

Aspire is designed not only to spotlight innovation but also to foster collaboration and networking between industry leaders, investors, and budding entrepreneurs.

Key themes such as green tech, industry 4.0, and enterprise solutions are expected to dominate discussions, highlighting India's growing role in global technology leadership.

IMC 2024 will also feature keynote addresses, fireside chats, and panel discussions. A major highlight of the event will be the participation of successful unicorn founders, who will share personal stories of their entrepreneurial journeys.

Their insights are expected to offer invaluable lessons on navigating the challenges of scaling businesses and thriving in highly competitive markets.

With a combination of knowledge sharing, networking opportunities, and showcases of breakthrough technologies, IMC 2024 is poised to be a landmark event, setting the stage for India's tech-driven future.

