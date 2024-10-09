HOLA, PERFECT DAY MEXICO: A NEW ROYAL CARIBBEAN DESTINATION IS ON ITS WAY

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The next in the award-winning Perfect Day Collection, and the vacation brand's growing destination lineup, is set to open on Mexico's Caribbean coast in 2027

9, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Royal Caribbean has unveiled plans to mark the next bold adventure in vacations with the debut of Perfect Day Mexico . In 2027 , vacationers can set their sights on Mexico's popular Caribbean coast in Mahahual for what will be a slice of paradise that combines Royal Caribbean's adrenaline-pumping thrills and ways to chill with the vibrancy and beauty of Mexico .

"Perfect Day at CocoCay has been a gamechanger for both our guests and our business.

With travelers prioritizing unique experiences and destinations driving their booking decisions, we're excited to expand our Perfect Day Collection by creating Perfect Day Mexico to super serve guests who want to explore the Western Caribbean," added Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "Our momentum for reimagining the ultimate vacation experience for guests of all ages continues as we help guests turn the vacation of a lifetime into a lifetime of vacations across our brands."



Along with Royal Beach Club Cozumel, the recently announced beach experience in Cozumel, Mexico, that opens in 2026, Perfect Day Mexico will be a hallmark of Royal Caribbean vacations that introduces new adventures in the western Caribbean . Vacationers have in store an unparalleled lineup of experiences and locally inspired twists across the design, flavors and spirit . With more to be revealed, highlights include an all-new, thrilling waterpark ; jaw-dropping pools and beaches , restaurants , bars and more spots for all tastebuds; music and more.

"Since the introduction of Perfect Day at CocoCay in 2019, our top-rated destination, the memories made by millions have paved the way for the unbelievable experience that will be Perfect Day Mexico," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "Destinations are a big part of why families and adventurers vacation with Royal Caribbean, and in collaboration with Mexico's state of Quintana Roo, we are unlocking new and unparalleled ways to make memories in a destination known and loved for its natural beauty, warm culture and prime location. We look forward to revealing more soon."

The new Perfect Day will also be a modern, sustainable destination that advances Royal Caribbean's longstanding partnership with the local government and community to continue bringing vacationers from around the world to Mexico well into the future. The development aligns with parent company Royal Caribbean Group's SEA the Future commitment to deliver the best vacation experiences responsibly by sustaining the planet, energizing communities and accelerating innovation.

"We are very excited that Royal Caribbean has decided to invest in Mahahual, a land of opportunity and hard-working people. Under the framework of the Well Being and Development Accord and the new era of tourism, my administration is looking forward to working very closely with the company to ensure a sustainable destination that brings shared prosperity to the region and that our local communities are part of this historic investment. I am sure that guests will be marveled by the beauties that southern Quintana Roo has to offer but most importantly, the kindness of our people," said Mara Lezama, governor of the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico.

Perfect Day Mexico will make a splash in 2027 as the latest in Royal Caribbean's growing lineup of destination experiences, which includes the top-rated Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas that set the bar in 2019. With ongoing expansions to the island, like the adults-only Hideaway Beach that opened in January 2024, the Royal Beach Club Collection that will debut in 2025 with Royal Beach Club Paradise Island in The Bahamas and Royal Beach Club Cozumel in 2026 ; and Labadee, Haiti, vacationers will be able to create their perfect vacation days in more ways than one across The Bahamas and the eastern and western Caribbean.

More details about Perfect Day Mexico and the vacation brand's expanding destination lineup will be revealed in the coming months.*

part of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL ), has delivered memorable vacations for more than 50 years. The cruise line's game-changing ships and private destinations revolutionize vacations with innovations and an all-encompassing combination of experiences, from thrills to dining and entertainment, for every type of family and vacationer. Voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 21 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards, Royal Caribbean makes memories with adventurers across more than 300 destinations in 80 countries on all seven continents, including the line's top-rated private destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

Perfect Day, Royal Beach Club, Perfect Day Collection, Royal Beach Club Collection, and SEA the Future are trademarks of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

