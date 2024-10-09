Crush Wine Experiences Hosts Its 10Th Annual NYC Autumn Crush Wine And Artisanal Food Festival, Nov. 9 In Midtown Manhattan

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK, N.Y., Oct. 9, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Crush Wine Experiences (formerly New York Wine Events) is pleased to present its long-running sommelier-curated event, the NYC Autumn Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival TM on Saturday, November 9, 2024 in the spacious grand ballroom at 630SECOND, located on 2nd Avenue between 34th and 35th Streets in Midtown East. The 10th annual fall tasting event includes a choice of two sessions: Afternoon: 1-4 p.m. or Evening: 5-8 p.m.







Image caption: Guests will taste 100+ quality wines and savor artisanal food samplings at the sommelier-curated 10th Annual NYC Autumn Crush.

Grand Tasting, Express Tasting, and VIP level tickets are available. The VIP Ticket includes the main tasting plus admission to an exclusive VIP Lounge featuring ten higher end champagnes and wines, complemented by a selection of artisan cheeses and light bites.

The annual autumn wine and culinary tasting, named by Wine Enthusiast magazine as as“One of the 12 Fall Food and Wine Festivals You Won't Want to Miss,” will include sommelier selected global and U.S. wines, along with select craft beverages, artisanal foods, and select lifestyle brands. Tasting tables throughout the ample and elegant ballroom will feature wines perfect for the upcoming holiday season and new year. Featured wines at the Grand Tasting will include dry, crisp white selections, full-bodied reds, sweet, savory and dry rosés, and elegant bubbly selections. Diverse wines from France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Slovenia, South Africa, South American, New Zealand, California, and New York will be among the new and old world regions showcased.

Featured producers and selections include Château de Berne, Baron Philippe de Rothschild Mouton Cadet, Klet Brda Family Vineyards, Bernard Magrez Bordeaux Blanc, Borgo Maragliano Sparkling Brut Rosé, Balea Txakoli Rosé, Brisa Suave Vinho Verde Branco, Big Flower Merlot, and The Atom Cabernet Sauvignon, among many others at special regional showcase tables. New York State craft beverages round out the tasting, along with diverse artisan food makers from New York City and beyond sampling sauces, cheeses, baked goods, granola, chips, jams, nut butters and other specialty items. The fall event marks Crush WineXP's return to providing guests with a complimentary“real glass” tasting glass that they can take home as a keepsake along with a convenient, reusable souvenir tote bag.

VIP ticket holders will taste Champagne Billecart-Salmon Blanc De Blancs Grand Cru, Domaine Paul Prieur Sancerre Les Monts Damnes, Passo Bianco Contrada PC, Domaine Tawse Savigny Premier Cru Lavieres, Domaine Pierre Andre Chateauneuf-Du-Pape Rouge, and five additional sommelier selected fine wines ranging $40-$105/bottle in the exclusive, roomy VIP suite and enjoy sumptuous artisan cheeses and panini bites to pair with the selections.

“It's fantastic to be moving our acclaimed fall event to the beautiful, centrally located 630 Second. The spacious ballroom provides a festive, upscale atmosphere for guests to enjoy all the offerings as they speak directly with food and winemakers for a memorable experience,” notes Sam Kimball, founder of Crush Wine Experiences and WSET certified sommelier.“Unlike would-be copycat fests that lack in quality and an engaging atmosphere, for over 15 years, Crush WineXP's wine professionals have brought together a curated selection of fine wines and culinary delights. This truly sets us apart from the low-end, street fair style events in the New York market. Our sommeliers and producers pride themselves on their discerning eye for quality and precision execution,” Kimball adds.“We're pleased to present a grand tasting that brims with award-winning wineries and the newest stars, along with exceptional artisanal food makers. Our exclusive sommelier-curated VIP experience adds to our commitment to excellence with dazzling hand-picked selections and sumptuous bites.”

Participating exhibitors include: Althea's Tropical Delights, ARV Sweets, Baked by Noon, Baron Philippe de Rothschild Mouton Cadet, The Bull and Bee Meadery, C4 Energy Drink, Chocology Unlimited, Cooper's Daughter Spirits, Dassai USA, Drunken Fruit, Ferreira Carpenter Estates, Fort Hamilton Distillery, For The Love of Toffee, Golden Horn Meadery, Grapevine Distributors, Green Mountain Energy, Hudson House Distillery, Il Mulino New York, K's Jams, KP Customized Kreationz, Meadowdale Winery, Mengler Family Wines, No Wine Left Behind, Pail Shop Vineyards, Passion Fusion BK, Peconic Bay Vineyards, Perfect Blends, Pierre's Spicy, Pinaq, Provence Rosé Group, Ronance Mouthwatering Morsels Mushroom Chips, smartwater, Upstate Vodka by Sauvage Distillery, Via Carota Cocktails, and Worldlings Pleasure. Additional wineries and artisanal food purveyors will be added in the coming weeks; check website for details.

For those wishing to pair their sips with more, featured specialty food vendors offering small plates available for purchase include New York makers Althea's Tropical Delights (Caribbean jerk fare), HomeFrite (Belgian-style fries and artisanal dipping sauces), and

Passion Fusion BK (specialty tacos). As with all Crush Wine Experiences events, participating artisanal food companies, New York State wineries, and craft beverage makers will have full size items and bottles available for guests to purchase and enjoy at home.

Tickets to NYC Autumn Crush are on sale now , ranging from $55 to $149, depending upon ticket level and time of purchase. Check the website for current ticket information, limited time offers for email subscribers, and availability. Guests must be 21 or older to attend all of Crush Wine Experience's festivals. Advance purchase is highly recommended as these popular tastings have historically experienced sold out crowds and the autumn event is expected to do the same.

For complete details or to purchase tickets for the NYC Autumn Crush Wine & Artisanal Food Festival, visit the Crush Wine Experiences website.

About Crush Wine Experiences:

Since 2010, Crush Wine Experiences (formerly New York Wine Events) has built a reputation for delivering memorable food and wine experiences that participants won't find anywhere else. We share the excitement of wine discovery and education through in-person sommelier-curated events, virtual tastings, private and corporate wine tours, small group luxury, wine, food and cultural tours in Europe, educational articles, and an archive of on-demand videos. Our live wine and culinary festival experiences and weekly virtual tasting events draw thousands of wine- and food-loving consumers and allow them to discover and experience craft beverages and artisan foods. With over a decade of experience, Crush WineXP is a name that guests, winemakers, distillers, brewmasters, and artisan food-makers trust.

Learn more at about/ .

News Source: Crush Wine Experiences

