The Crypto Maintains Its Equilibrium
Date
10/9/2024 2:20:18 PM
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market picture
The Cryptocurrency market has stabilised around the $2.17 trillion level where it was a week and a day ago. The sentiment index has remained in the 49-50 (neutral) range for the fifth day, which contrasts with the near 'extreme greed' sentiment in the stock market. This wariness among crypto investors has often heralded Stock market sell-offs. Still, this time, it could be due to sell-offs in China and expectations of new signals on the Fed's monetary policy.
MENAFN09102024000156011031ID1108763065
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.