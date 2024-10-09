Donald Trump To Hold October Campaign Rally At Madison Square Garden In New York

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The presidential nominee and former president Donald plans to hold an October rally at Madison Square Garden

Trump is again insisting that he can win the state of New York, a stronghold, said reports.

In 2020, Trump lost New York to Democrat Joe Biden by more than 20 points.

The rally will kick off an 'arena tour' for the former president, who plans to visit 'battleground states, reported NBC News quoting the campaign official.

According to Bloomberg, his campaign is planning to hold the event on October 27 - roughly a week before Election Day.

Trump will rally supporters in the district held by Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, one of five freshman Republicans in New York facing tough re-election fights.

However, the plan was not yet finalized.

A massive turnout is expected for the rally. The Arena has the capacity to seat as many as 19,500 inside the main arena.

“This is not just a rally in a location that is extremely important to him personally, where he has roots going back his whole life, but he's clearly in a far better position, electorally, in New York than he was in 2020,” Politico quoted former Rep. Lee Zeldin as saying in an interview.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute's 47th Annual Leadership Conference in Washington and has trips planned later in the week to Michigan and Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, weeks before the November 5 presidential election, Trump is holding rallie on Wednesday in pivotal Pennsylvania.

Trump is polling neck-and-neck with Democrat Kamala Harris in the Keystone State, the once-thriving epicenter of the US industrial heartland, and the battleground considered one of the biggest prizes in the Electoral College system that decides US elections, reported AP.

Pennsylvania is seen as a bastion of the working class vote, and both candidates have visited regularly.