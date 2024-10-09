Top Stories On Oct 9: Sensex, Nifty Reverse Gains, Congress Meets EC Over Haryana Results, Ratan Tata Critical, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) From Sensex, Nifty losing ground as investors profits sparked by RBI's shift in policy stance to meeting Election Commission over Haryana Results, here are today's top stories.

Stock today: Sensex, Nifty lose ground as investors book profits sparked by RBI's shift in policy stance

The Indian resumed its downward trajectory, after a one-day hiatus, on Wednesday, October 9 as investors succumbed to profit-taking during the fag end of the session.

The benchmark began the session on a positive note and gained momentum after the RBI set the stage for possible rate cuts in the upcoming meetings. However, the momentum fizzled out amid selling in heavyweights like Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and ITC. READ MORE

RBI monetary policy: From policy rates to inflation, growth forecast - 5 key highlights from RBI MPC outcome

Broadly in line with market expectations, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday, October 9, announced a status quo on repo rates but tweaked the policy stance to "neutral" from "withdrawal of accommodation", while reiterating the risk of inflation.

The central bank retained FY25 GDP growth and inflation estimates. However, it highlighted the risk of sticky inflation, as it expects the September CPI to increase because of unfavourable base effects and a rise in fuel prices. READ MORE

India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Score

Bangladesh have won the toss and decided to field first for the second T20I, which is being played at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. READ MORE

Shanghai Composite index slumps 7% as mainland China stocks snap 10-day winning streak on fading stimulus optimism

Mainland China stocks plunged on Wednesday and were poised to snap a 10-day winning streak after officials failed to inspire confidence in stimulus plans intended to revive the economy.

Wednesday's moves were a reversal from those seen the day before, after mainland Chinese stocks returned from a week-long holiday with a bang while those in Hong Kong stuttered. READ MORE