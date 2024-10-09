Stree 2 OTT Release: Amazon Prime Drops BIG Hint On Shraddha Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao's Blockbuster

(MENAFN- Live Mint) “Ek surprise hai, kal aana [There's a surprise, come tomorrow]” – that's what Prime posted on its account late Wednesday, October 9. Does this phrase sound similar to you? May be similar to“O Stree, kal aana”?

The Prime Video's latest message on hinted at the possible release of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer blockbuste“Stree 2” on its platform.

| Woman dances to Stree 2 song 'Aaj Ki Raat' in metro, netizens call it 'shameful'

The Facebook didn't mention any time and date of the OTT release of "Stree 2", but it said,“Ek surprise hai, kal aana”. What is that that surprise? Will they release the blockbuster horrer-comedy or will share more detailed of the possible OTT release?

Till then, check Amazon Prime Video's big reveal here:

Blockbuster horror comedy "Stree 2" emerged as the first-ever Hindi film to cross the ₹600 crore-mar at the domestic box office, the makers said on Monday.

According to production house Maddock Films, the movie has earned ₹604.22 crore net at the ticket window in India since its August 15 release.

| Movies at ₹99: Watch Yudhra, Stree 2, other new releases with flat discounts

In an X post, the banner said "Stree 2", directed by Amar Kaushik and penned by Niren Bhatt, has grossed ₹713 crore at home.

"'Stree 2' inaugurates the ₹600-cr club, becoming the first-ever Hindi film to reach this milestone! Thank you for your unwavering love and support (sic)" Maddock Films said in an X post.

The film surpassed the lifetime business of the Hindi version of 2023's "Jawan", which held the title of the highest grossing Hindi film at the Indian box office. The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer had earned ₹582 crore net in India after its release in September last year, reported trade website Sacnilk.

| OTT releases this week: What to watch this weekend?

"Stree 2", a follow-up to 2018's "Stree", stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana.

It is a sequel to the 2018's release "Stree" and the franchise is a part of the Maddock horror universe comprising films like "Bhediya" and "Munjya".

(Wirh inputs from agencies)