PISQ Honours Its Educators On Teachers' Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Pakistan International School Qatar (PISQ) has honoured the outstanding achievements and unshakable dedication of its teachers on this Teacher's Day.

Thanks to the unwavering efforts of its teaching staff, PISQ has maintained a standard of quality in education for more than 40 years. Their dedication has not only influenced innumerable students' academic paths but also helped the institution gain prominence throughout Qatar.

PISQ's great results, which include exceptional accomplishments in the Cambridge system and the high ranks of students in the conventional branch among all FBISE-affiliated schools in Qatar, underscore the school's reputation for academic quality. Beyond the classroom, PISQ instructors have developed students' skills in robotics, debate, music, and theater, assisting them in winning first place in contests and events.

Notable are their endeavours to organise science exhibits and develop Model United Nations (MUN) champions. By encouraging critical thinking, creativity, and leadership, these activities give kids a well-rounded education that equips them for a changing world.

Their broad influence is demonstrated by the PISQ teaching staff's dedication to environmental awareness, their contribution in helping students win awards in the Alliance of Civilizations program, and collaborations like the painting contest with Azerbaijan. Furthermore, PISQ instructors have played a crucial role in creating promising futures and opening doors to many chances by giving students the chance to interact with colleges and universities from around the world.

“We are proud of our professors' unwavering dedication to excellence, their caring nature, and their outstanding contribution to making PISQ a success and information hub in Qatar. In addition to shaping generations of students, their work has earned our school the respect it now deserves,” said the school in a statement.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the outstanding PISQ instructors on this momentous day for their significant impact on students' lives and the educational landscape of Qatar.”