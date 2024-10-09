Egyptian President Receives FM, Discusses Regional Escalation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Oct. 9 (Petra) -- Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Ayman Safadi at Al-Ittihadiya Palace on Wednesday.Safadi conveyed the greetings of King Abdullah II to President El-Sisi, along with a message affirming the depth of the ties between Jordan and Egypt.The discussion focused on joint Jordanian-Egyptian coordination and consultation efforts, particularly in light of the escalating situation in the region due to Israeli aggression in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon.President El-Sisi expressed his greetings and appreciation to King Abdullah II, underscoring Egypt's pride in the strong relations with Jordan and the advanced cooperation across all fields.The meeting highlighted the historical ties between the two nations and their shared commitment to expanding cooperation in various areas, serving the interests and aspirations of the Jordanian and Egyptian peoples for further development and progress.The discussions also covered joint efforts to end the dangerous escalation threatening regional security and peace. The leaders stressed the importance of launching effective international initiatives to achieve an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, halt Israeli escalation in the West Bank, and ensure the delivery of sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid to both Gaza and Lebanon.Both sides reaffirmed that the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967, lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the two-state solution, is the only way to secure lasting security, stability, and peace in the region.