Cairo Mother & La Pyjama Expo Opens Thursday, Featuring Over 200 Exhibitors

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The 74th edition of the Cairo Mother & La Pyjama will open on Thursday at the Cairo International Center in Nasr City. The three-day event, running until Saturday, is expected to attract over 205 exhibitors from 20 countries worldwide.

The expo, sponsored by the Egyptian Ministries of and Trade and Investment, is also supported by the Ready-Made Garment Industry Chamber. It will feature delegations from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Morocco, Lebanon, Jordan, Algeria, Palestine, Iraq, Yemen, and Libya.

Mohamed El-Sherif, Chairperson of Pyramids International Group for Exhibitions, confirmed that the Cairo Mother & La Pyjama expo is the largest gathering of Egyptian manufacturers in women's, men's, and children's clothing, including home wear, cotton clothing, abayas, maternity wear, and swimwear.

“This expo is a crucial platform for promoting Egyptian products and highlighting their high quality,” El-Sherif said.“We expect to see major trade and export deals, with several agreements anticipated between companies and importers from various countries.”

El-Sherif also highlighted that Pyramids International Group, the organiser of the expo, has six offices around the world and organises over 115 international events annually in Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

“The Cairo Fashion & Textile expo receives significant attention from companies, distributors, and customers globally,” he said.

Established in 1993, Pyramids International Group specialises in organising and planning large-scale international events like exhibitions and conferences. The company is a member of the Union of International Fairs (UFI) and is ISO-certified.

Pyramids International Group covers a broad spectrum of industries, including oil and gas, energy, renewable energy, transportation, ports, logistics, shipping, fashion, leather, textiles, healthcare, general trade fairs, automobiles, construction, building, household products, machinery, and more.