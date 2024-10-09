Investornewsbreaks Shares Of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ: DJT) Surge Following Presidential Campaign Event

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Shares of & Group (NASDAQ: DJT) , the operator of Truth Social, have recently experienced a notable surge, climbing up to 19%. This marks the company's longest rally since June, with gains extending for the fourth consecutive day. The rally gained momentum following a presidential campaign event held by Donald Trump, the majority owner of Trump Media, alongside Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Pennsylvania. Trump Media is known for its social media platform, Truth Social, which aims to provide an alternative to mainstream social media networks.

Despite the recent rally, the current price of DJT is approximately $20.97, reflecting a decrease of about 3.82%. The stock has fallen by $0.83 today. During the trading day, the stock has fluctuated between a low of $19.61 and a high of $21.65. This volatility indicates that while there is interest in the stock, it is also subject to significant price swings.

Over the past year, DJT has reached a high of $79.38 and a low of $11.75. This wide range shows the stock's potential for both high returns and significant risks. Investors should be aware of these fluctuations when considering their investment strategies. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately $4.2 billion, which provides a sense of its size and the value the market places on it.

The trading volume of DJT is 15.6 million shares, indicating a high level of activity and interest among investors. High trading volume can be a sign of investor confidence or speculation, and it often leads to increased liquidity, making it easier for investors to buy and sell shares without affecting the stock price significantly.

To view the company's most recent earnings release, visit

About Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.

The mission of Trump Media & Technology Group is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the internet and giving people their voices back. Trump Media & Technology Group operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations. For more information, visit the company's website at .

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN