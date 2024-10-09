Launching In The US, Knead Introduces World's First Therapeutic Cat Bed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nano-Heating and Thoughtful Design Provides Innovative Pain Relief Solution to

proudly announces its official US launch, introducing the world's first therapeutic cat bed to provide functional comfort for cats and offer a solution to the common, overlooked problem of feline arthritis. Knead's Therapeutic Cat Bed uses proprietary nano-heating technology, orthopedic memory foam and heat-activated herbal pads to give much-needed relief and comfort.

In collaboration with veterinarians and cat behaviorists, Knead spent approximately two years researching feline health, sleep science and overall comfort. They discovered that one of the biggest issues cats face as they age is arthritis. Studies show that if a cat is over 6 years old, there's a 60% chance it has arthritis, and for cats over 10, that number jumps to 90% . Symptoms of arthritis, including swelling, inflammation and pain, have a significant impact on a cat's life, and the disease often goes undiagnosed, leaving many cats suffering in silence. Knead created a solution.

"Our Therapeutic Cat Bed is more than just a product; it's a breakthrough in feline care," said Ben Li, co-founder of Knead. "Cats often hide their pain, and we wanted to design a bed that delivers the relief that they desperately need. After many rounds of lab and in-home testing, we created a revolutionary product that perfectly blends thoughtful, aesthetic design with modern technology and natural remedies, and is truly loved by cats and their owners."

Proprietary Nano-Heating Technology: Ultra-efficient (10x faster than existing solutions, fully heating within two minutes), cat-safe warmth is provided through nanotube heating and lava-stone-infused fabric combined with smart temperature control to ease joints and muscles instantly.

Orthopedic Memory Foam: Spongy, ergonomic, cat-cradling contours evenly support a cat's common resting positions to hug their bodies, support their joints, enhance mobility and provide a sense of safety and comfort.

Heat-Activated Herbal Pads: Natural remedies help reduce inflammatory signs of arthritis and promote calming behavior.

UL-Certified Safety and Low Maintenance: Low voltage DC technology ensures safety, while a removable, machine-washable cover and waterproof memory foam make care simple.

Stylish Design: Made with a sleek, modern look that complements any home decor. Portable: Can be equipped with a power bank for on-the-go comfort.

Knead's flagship product is an all-in-one solution that enhances the quality of life for cats and for their owners. With its US launch, Knead invites pet care professionals, cat lovers and advocates to join in this journey of compassion, innovation and transformation.

"We are tired of cats and their owners getting the short end of the stick in the pet space," adds Li. "We are putting both of them at the forefront with innovative products, beautiful designs and true understanding of an animal that is so many people's prized companion. It's time for cats to come first."

The Knead Therapeutic Cat Bed is now available to order for $189.00 with a 20% launch discount (originally $239.00). For more information, visit

ABOUT KNEAD CATS

Knead is passionately dedicated to improving the lives of cats by creating products that provide the comfort and care they truly deserve. Merging functionality with style, Knead aims to strengthen the bond between cats and their owners, driven by a science-backed understanding of feline needs. Committed to innovation and purpose-driven solutions, Knead empowers cat lovers to feel proud of the care they provide. Discover more at .

