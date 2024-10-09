CPKC Unveils 2024 Holiday Train Schedule And Artist Lineup

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CALGARY, AB, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is pleased to announce the schedule and artist lineup for its 2024 Holiday Train

program , which will begin rolling across Canada and the U.S. on Nov. 21. Each year, this beautifully illuminated train travels across CPKC's spreading holiday cheer and raising donations to help people struggling with food insecurity.

"The Holiday Train unites people in the spirit of the season as it travels across Canada and the United States, while generating critical support for our neighbours in need through the program's support of local food banks," said Keith Creel, CPKC President and CEO. "We are pleased to again send this magical train on a four-week trip across our network spreading holiday joy as we collect food and raise money to fight food insecurity. We look forward to again seeing all the smiles and cheers from people young and old coming together in the spirit of giving."

Holiday Train Highlights



Since 1999, more than $24.3 million and over 5.3 million pounds of food for community food banks have been collected in Canada and the U.S.

Visiting Saint John, N.B. for the first time.

167 live music shows in 7 provinces and 13 states. Performers include James Barker Band , Clerel , Tyler Shaw , Shawnee Kish , Magic! , Sofia Camara , American Authors , KT Tunstall , Tiera Kennedy , Seaforth , Alana Springsteen , The Lone Bellow.

"At the Airdrie Food Bank , we are thrilled to welcome the CPKC Holiday Train back to our community. This event brings families and neighbours together in the true spirit of the season, all while supporting the vital work of local food banks," said Christine Taylor, Marketing and Communications Manager at Airdire Food Bank. "We deeply appreciate CPKC's ongoing commitment to helping us ensure that no one in Airdrie goes hungry, especially during the holidays. It's a heartwarming tradition that not only spreads joy but also gives back in a meaningful way."

"We are thrilled to welcome the CPKC Holiday Train back to Mechanicville! With 26 years of dedication, the CPKC Holiday Train has been instrumental in helping us combat hunger and raise awareness about food insecurity in and around our local community," said Tammy Alikonis, Director of Outreach & Development, Mechanicville Area Community Services Center . "It's a festive way to kick off the holiday season, bringing the community together and supporting food pantries along the way. We are extremely grateful for their commitment and continued support! #ItTakesACommunity to build a stronger community!"

"There's no energy quite like it. Every stop the CPKC Holiday Train makes, you can feel and see everyone coming together in kindness, strength and compassion," said Tyler Shaw, Canadian singer and actor. "The music I get to perform on the train is the cherry on top, the real magic comes from how generous and loving the communities are. It's powerful to be a part of!"

The Holiday Express train will make 13 public stops across CPKC's network in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. The festive six-car Holiday Express train with intricate displays inside and out will bring Santa Claus and his elves to visit children and families as it supports local food banks.



A full schedule and details of this year's Holiday Train and Holiday Express train is available at cpkcr/holidaytrain.



Each event is free, with CPKC encouraging every attendee to

make a monetary or heart-healthy food donation to ease hunger needs in their community. Local food banks will be accepting donations at each stop to help ensure those in need can access adequate food this holiday season and year-round.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr

to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC.

