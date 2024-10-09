Juniper And Chewy Partner To Launch 'Puppy 101' Guide: The Ultimate Free Resource For New Dog Parents

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Juniper (), the go-to magazine for modern pet parents, has partnered with Chewy to release its newest resource, the“Puppy 101” guide.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Juniper the go-to online magazine for modern pet parents, has partnered with Chewy to release its newest resource, the“Puppy 101” guide . This comprehensive, easy-to-follow guide is now available as a free download, providing new dog owners with expert tips, step-by-step advice, and essential knowledge to help them raise their furry friends with confidence.

The“Puppy 101” guide covers everything from training techniques and nutrition tips to socialization strategies and product recommendations-all curated by Juniper's team of pet experts and supported by Chewy's trusted brand offerings.

By combining Juniper's engaging and informative style with Chewy's expansive pet care resources, this guide is set to become the ultimate handbook for new puppy parents.

Allison Medina, Founder of Juniper, expressed her excitement about the launch:“We created the 'Puppy 101' guide to empower new pet parents with the knowledge they need to build a loving and lasting bond with their puppies. Partnering with Chewy, a leader in pet care, allows us to reach even more people and give them access to trusted resources and products. We're thrilled to share this guide with our community.”

With the launch of“Puppy 101,” Juniper continues its mission of supporting pet parents at every stage of their journey. Pet owners can download the free guide directly from Juniper's website at .

For more information, visit

About Juniper:

Juniper is an online magazine and community dedicated to pet parents, offering expert advice, product recommendations, and lifestyle inspiration for the modern pet owner. With an active newsletter, podcast, and marketing agency for pet brands, Juniper connects pet lovers with the information and products they need to give their pets the best life possible.

Media Contact:

Allison Medina

Founder, Juniper

...



Allison Esposito Medina

Juniper

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.