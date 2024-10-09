(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley Company, known as the preferred workers compensation insurance solution for California employers, announces its most recent success at the prestigious 2024 w3 Awards .

The w3 Awards are sanctioned by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts . Preferred has been honored with two Silver w3 Awards in recognition of its outstanding achievements in digital marketing by creating engaging experiences for insurance consumers in the following categories:

Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley Company Celebrates Double Victory at the 2024 w3 Awards

General Websites – Insurance for its new customer-facing website at Campaigns – Integrated Campaign for the comprehensive brand refresh of the business's brand identity, including a new logo

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized by the w3 Awards," said S. Akbar Khan, President of Preferred Employers Insurance. "These awards are a testament to the hard work and creativity of our team. We are dedicated to continuous brand innovation while delivering exceptional services for our customers."

Receiving thousands of entries annually from across the globe, the w3 Awards honors outstanding Social Media Marketing & Content, Websites, Online Marketing & Advertising, Mobile Sites & Apps, Online Video, Podcasts and Emerging Tech.

About Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley company

Founded in 1998, Preferred Employers Insurance, a Berkley Company, is renowned for its expertise in workers compensation insurance and is focused exclusively on CaliforniaPreferred delivers the gold standard of medical care for injured employees, led by clinical nurses and the company's directly contracted physicians throughout California.

About the w3 Awards

The w3 Awards honors the best Digital Experiences, Content and Creativity. The w3 Awards are reviewed by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, an invitation-only body of top-tier professionals from acclaimed organizations like Walt Disney Studios, Groove Jones, PepsiCo, McCann Health NY, Netflix, IBM, Deloitte Digital, LG, and WONGDOODY among many others. For more information about the w3 Awards, please visit , email the w3 Award s at href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#c0a9aea6af80b7f3a1b7a1b2a4eea3afad" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">[email protected] or call (212) 675-4890.

