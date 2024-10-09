No Sleeping Here - Life Time Unveils 46,000-Square-Foot Pickleball Expansion In Former Bed, Bath And Beyond At Life Time Annapolis On Oct. 9

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Club doubles in size with addition of 11 courts, spacious pickleball lounge and dedicated small group training space, growing to nearly 90,000 square feet

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful opening of Life Time Annapolis in November 2022 and the continued demand for pickleball and small group training, Life Time (NYSE: LTH ), the nation's premier healthy way of life company, today unveiled an expansion at Annapolis Town Center.

The new 46,000-square-foot space was designed to create new fitness and social experiences for current members and the community, and brings new energy to the former Bed, Bath and Beyond space, which closed in April 2023.

The newly expanded Life Time Annapolis now features 11 indoor pickleball courts, small group training spaces, and more.

Continue Reading

The expanded footprint of Life Time Annapolis, announced in May 2024, adds to the already in-demand athletic country club, which now covers nearly 90,000 square feet and includes:



11 permanent

pickleball courts for open play, leagues, clinics and tournaments

Courtside social lounges with ample viewing and spaces for events

Small group training and Dynamic Personal Training spaces for Life Time's exclusive Alpha,

GTX and UltraFit classes

Additional best-in-class

cardio and strength training equipment

Life Time Recovery and mobility services with hydro and

cryo massage chairs, percussion massage and compression boots A pickleball pro shop featuring equipment and apparel from JOOLA, lululemon and Life Time, including the new Ultimate Pickleball

"From the moment we announced we were bringing pickleball to Annapolis Town Center this spring, the excitement has been building and we're thrilled to bring even more opportunities for people to be healthy, happy and social," said Parham Javaheri, Life Time Chief Property Development Officer and President Club Operations. "This was an opportunity to take over prime real estate in the bustling Annapolis Town Center, grow our existing footprint and spur additional growth from within our existing portfolio."



Pickleball continues to be the fastest growing sport in the nation. Since 2021, Life Time continues to be at the forefront of the sport, topping more than 750 courts nationwide as of October 2024. The company recently revealed its own patented pickleball , created by Life Time Founder, CEO, and Chairman Bahram Akradi. In February, the Company

named tennis legend, Andre Agassi,

as its inaugural chair of the Life Time Racquet Sports Board to guide future growth.

For more information: See a flythrough video for a look at the new space

and visit the club website . Life Time Annapolis is located at 200 Harker Place and is open from 5:00am to 10:00pm weekdays and 6:00am to 8:00pm weekends.

For more information about Life Time, visit

or follow on social media at Facebook , Instagram

and LinkedIn .

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 175 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy way of life programs and information via its complimentary Life Time app. The Company's healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of more than 42,000 dedicated professionals. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED