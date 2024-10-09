Ensuring Safety And Compliance With Our FDA-Approved Silicone-Rubber O-Rings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PLAIN CITY, OH, USA, OH, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Elastostar Rubber Corporation, a trusted name in silicone rubber products , is proud to announce the availability of our FDA-approved silicone rubber O-rings , designed to meet the strict safety and compliance standards required for food, pharmaceutical, and medical industries. Our commitment to excellence ensures that every O-ring manufactured by Elastostar adheres to the highest quality controls, guaranteeing reliability and peace of mind for our customers.With safety as our top priority, Elastostar's silicone rubber O-rings are carefully engineered to meet FDA regulations, ensuring they are safe for use in direct contact with food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals. As businesses face increasing regulatory scrutiny, Elastostar Rubber Corporation offers a robust solution with premium O-rings that comply with industry standards, giving companies confidence in their production processes.The FDA-approved silicone O-rings are ideal for various applications, from sealing machinery to ensuring contamination-free environments in critical sectors. At Elastostar, we're committed to delivering top-notch quality and durability, ensuring our customers can meet safety standards without sacrificing performance.Key Features of Elastostar's FDA-Approved Silicone O-Rings:FDA Compliant: Made from high-quality silicone that meets FDA CFR 21 177.2600 requirements for safe use with food and pharmaceuticals.Tested and Certified: The materials have passed USP Class VI and USP Class VI Section 88 & 87, ensuring the highest standards of safety and reliability.Versatile Applications: Suitable for industries such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical devices.Temperature Resistance: Capable of withstanding extreme temperatures, ranging from -75°F to 450°F.Non-toxic and Hypoallergenic: Safe for use in sensitive environments, ensuring no harmful contaminants.Customizable Solutions: Elastostar offers customized sizes and specifications to meet the unique needs of every client.Global Shipping and Support: Available for fast global delivery with dedicated customer service for technical assistance.Elastostar can make a custom size solid and hollow Food grade approved Silicone O-Rings and food grade closed cell sponge silicone O-rings. Elastostar's silicone O-rings provide a critical component for industries needing reliable, FDA-compliant sealing solutions. We continue to expand our offerings to ensure that every customer receives the quality and performance they deserve.About Elastostar Rubber CorporationElastostar Rubber Corporation is a leading manufacturer and supplier of silicone rubber products, specializing in custom-made silicone profiles, seals, and gaskets. With over two decades of experience, Elastostar serves a wide range of industries , including food, pharmaceuticals, and aerospace, delivering innovative solutions that meet stringent regulatory and safety standards. The commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has made us a trusted partner worldwide.Contact Information:Elastostar Rubber Corporation8475 Rausch Dr, Plain City, OH 43064Phone: 614-841-4400Email: ...Website:

