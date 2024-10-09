National Association Of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) Welcomes New Board Members

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) welcomes four new board members at its record-breaking 2024 Annual Meeting & in Nashville, TN.

Washington, DC, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week at the NASP Annual Meeting & Expo in Nashville, TN, NASP Board Chairman Scott Guisinger, Vice President Pharmacy (Northeast Shared Services) announced the following specialty pharmacy and care veterans have been elected to the NASP Board of Directors:



John Colaizzi, Walgreen Co., Vice President Pharmacy Practice

Sharon Faust, Navitus-SVP, Chief Pharmacy Officer

Lori Grebe, CenterWell Specialty Pharmacy, Market Vice President of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Relations Michael McLendon, US Pack, Vice President of Sales & National Accounts

The following Directors have been re-elected for an additional three-year term: Nancy Crowell, RPh (Senderra Specialty Pharmacy), Carmine DeNardo, RPh (Omnicell), Greg Isaak, MBA (D2 Solutions), Robert Nace, RPh (UCB, Inc), Aleata Postell (WalMart), Kyle Skiermont, PharmD (Nebraska Medicine), Chandra Wahrgren, MBA (Moda Partners). The composition of the NASP board is a great reminder of the rich diversity that defines the organization.

During the Tuesday address, Mr. Guisinger reflected on the past, present, and future of NASP, thanking the board members who are concluding their terms for their long-standing service to NASP.“Your involvement-whether by attending this conference, contributing to our educational programs, or advocating for patient access-has made a significant impact on the specialty pharmacy industry,” said Mr. Guisinger.



