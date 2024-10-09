7X Commemorates 150Th Anniversary Of Universal Postal Union With Stamp Issuance During World Post Day Celebrations

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 9 October, 2024

7X issued a commemorative stamp collection celebrating the 150th anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union (UPU). The announcement took place during the World Post Day festivities at the Abu Dhabi Central Post Office, organised by Emirates Post, the postal arm of 7X.

This initiative demonstrates the group's recognition of the UAE's longstanding pivotal relationship with the UPU since its membership in 1973. Over the years, this collaboration has led to the enhancement of the nation's postal services into a world-class infrastructure characterised by adaptability and dynamism. In addition to commemorating the 150th anniversary of UPU, the festivities also celebrate the post's rich history and significant achievements that have enriched and strengthened the global sector.

The festivities at Abu Dhabi Central featured a postal exhibition displaying historical postal equipment, and an exclusive collection of distinguished postage stamps. The event also awarded the top three winners of the UAE's 53rd UPU International Letter-Writing Competition for Young People. The top 3 winners – Reeman Abdulla Ibrahim Abdulla, Mohammad Dhaifullah Mohammad Alzurbah, and Ihsaan Muhammad – were presented awards by Ayoub Ahli, the General Manager of Emirates Post and praised their creative writing skills that set their letters apart.

In honour of World Post Day, Ras Al Khaimah Central Post Office joined in the celebrations welcoming Al-Ghab Primary School, Girls' Cycle 2 and Al-Atheer Kindergarten with a number of student events and activities.