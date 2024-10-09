Commissioner Hoekstra To Attend Pre-COP Meeting In Baku As EU Mandate For COP29 Awaits Finalisation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
European Union (EU) climate change commissioner Wopke Hoekstra
will participate in the UN's Preliminary conference of the Parties
on Climate Change (Pre-COP29), to be held in Baku on October 10-11,
Azernews reports, citing the press service of the
European Commission.
It was noted that the meeting, taking place one month before
COP29, will bring together ministers from around the world ahead of
the official negotiations. It will activate discussions on climate
finance, adaptation to climate change, and other important topics,
serving as the main opportunity to prepare for a successful outcome
at COP29, including the fulfilment of obligations.
"This meeting is also a key opportunity to pave the way for a
successful COP29 outcome, focussing on climate finance,
international carbon markets, adaptation to climate change, and
following up on the COP28 commitment to accelerate the transition
away from fossil fuels."
The Commissioner will participate in the "Road to COP29" plenary
discussion and three breakout sessions throughout the day on
climate mitigation, adaptation to climate change, loss and damage,
and the new collective quantified goal (NCQG) on climate
finance.
It was noted that this week the EU Council approved conclusions
related to climate finance, and the mandate for EU negotiations on
COP29 is expected to be agreed upon at the Environment Council
meeting on October 15.
The Commissioner will also give a keynote speech and participate
in a panel discussion at a side event called 'Roadmap to Mission
1.5,' focussing on preparing the next round of Nationally
Determined Contributions (NDCs) for next year and aligning them
with the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global temperature rise
to 1.5°C.
Additionally, the Commissioner will have bilateral meetings with
Amina J. Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary-General and Chair of the UN
Sustainable Development Group; Yasmine Fouad, Egyptian Minister of
Environment; Olga Givernet, French Minister-Delegate for Energy;
and Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment of
Singapore. In the evening, he will take part in a ministerial
dinner organised by the COP29 Presidency.
On Friday, Commissioner Hoekstra will attend plenary discussions
focused on unlocking the potential of carbon markets via Article 6
of the Paris Agreement and advancing the outcomes of the first
Global Stocktake of the Paris Agreement. He will also meet
bilaterally during the day with Jennifer Morgan, German State
Secretary and Special Envoy for International Climate Action; Dion
George, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment of
South Africa; and Yerlan Nyssanbayev, Minister of Ecology and
Natural Resources of Kazakhstan. The Commissioner's trip to Baku
will conclude with a meeting with civil society and a discussion
with young students from ADA University during its Green Diplomacy
Weeks.
MENAFN09102024000195011045ID1108762277
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.