TA Expands Footprint With Two New Indiana Warehouses Bringing Total North American Warehouse Space To Nearly 2 Million Square Feet

MANSFIELD, Texas, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TA , a leading North American provider of comprehensive third-party logistics (3PL) services, today announced the addition of two new warehouses to its Greenwood, Ind. campus. This strategic expansion enhances TA's ability to support its customers through innovative, people-first led logistics solutions and further its commitment to chain excellence.



The new facilities, totaling over 350,000 square feet, are located adjacent to TA's existing operations in the greater Indianapolis area. The warehouses measure 141,000 square feet and 211,000 square feet, respectively. A key highlight of this expansion is the inclusion of specialized hazmat storage, enabling TA to store and manage hazardous materials safely and efficiently for its customers, thereby streamlining operations, reducing lead time, and prioritizing safety and compliance.

“Our expansion in Greenwood marks a significant milestone for TA as we continue to invest in our infrastructure to better support our customers and enhance our service capabilities,” said Scott Schell , President and CEO, TA. “This extension of our footprint not only adds valuable capacity and new features to support our customers' operations but also allows us to be more agile and responsive in delivering efficient and effective logistics solutions as we continue to grow and evolve.”

Following the acquisition of the smaller warehouse, the larger warehouse facility, which is tailored to meet the specific requirements of a single, key customer, became available. TA's decision to acquire both facilities underscores the company's commitment to adaptability and customer-centric service. The smaller warehouse space will address growing demand and provide flexibility to support both current and future customers.

“With each new facility, we're adding more than just capacity; we're fostering growth and innovation to create solutions that truly make a difference for our customers,” added Greg Goad , President of Warehousing, Fulfillment & Mill Services, TA .“This expansion is not just about adding space, it's about enabling us to better serve our customers and deliver on our promise of supply chain excellence.”

“Operational excellence is at the core of everything we do,” said David Bowers , VP of Warehouse Operations, TA.“The additional space allows us to streamline our processes and improve efficiency, ensuring that we can meet the evolving needs of both our current and future customers. TA is committed to providing unparalleled service quality and responsiveness as we grow.”

Additionally, TA is set to add another 60,000 square feet of dedicated customer warehouse space before the end of the year, which is expected to generate approximately 30 new warehouse jobs at TA. This anticipated expansion further solidifies TA's commitment to its customers and to supporting local communities by creating permanent employment opportunities.

With a growing footprint that includes facilities across North America, including critical supply chain hubs across the U.S., TA is well-positioned to provide its customers with end-to-end supply chain management, including warehousing, transportation, and a wide array of 3PL services. This latest expansion brings TA's total North American warehouse space to 1,998,900 square feet, reflecting its focus on efficiency, reduced lead times, and fostering long-term partnerships through dedicated solutions tailored to customers' needs.

