Kuwaiti First Deputy PM, Bahraini Commander-In-Chief Discuss Military Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's First Deputy Prime and Minister of Defense and Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud discussed on Wednesday with Bahraini Defense Force Commander-in-Chief and Field Marshal Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa ways of enhancing military cooperation.

This came about during a meeting between the First Deputy PM and the Commander-in-Chief on the occasion of his official visit to Bahrain.

The two sides discussed ways of enhancing military cooperation in order to increase relations and advance mutual Gulf progress.

Additionally, they agreed on the importance of cooperation between Kuwait and Bahrain's militaries, in areas of exchanging experience and securing peace in the two countries.

The meeting touched on overall regional and international developments, as well as the challenges both countries face and the views on them.

The First Deputy PM arrived in Bahrain earlier today on an official visit, where he was received by Bahrain's Commander-in-Chief at Bahrain's International Airport. (end)

