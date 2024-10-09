Palmstreet Strengthens Support For Sellers Affected By The 2024 Hurricane Season And Establishes Long-Term Disaster Relief Measures

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Palmstreet Announces Charitable Donations from All Seller Fees and 0% Selling Fees for Sellers in Declared Emergency Areas Following Hurricane Milton Upgrade

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmstreet ( ), a leading live shopping known for exotic plants, artisanal décor and crystals, is taking swift action in response to the devastating 2024 hurricane season, including the recent upgrade of Hurricane Helene and Milton. For a whole week at the end of October, Palmstreet will waive all selling fees for sellers located in states that have declared a state of emergency, allowing them to retain 100% of their profits and offering much-needed financial relief during these challenging times. In support of communities impacted by the devastation, Palmstreet will also donate 10% of all seller fees calculated between October 9 and October 15 to charities helping areas affected by the hurricanes.

"Our seller community is the heart of Palmstreet, and during times of crisis, it's crucial that we stand by them," said Chen Li, CEO and Founder of Palmstreet. "By donating seller fees, reimbursing fees for impacted sellers, and providing sellers with more opportunities to engage with their audience, we are ensuring they have the resources and support they need to overcome these challenges. Beyond relief, we're establishing a robust framework for long-term support, enabling our sellers to recover and thrive, regardless of the challenges they face."

To further assist sellers during this challenging period, Palmstreet is offering additional relief measures:



Fee Reimbursement: From October 25 to October 31, Palmstreet will reimburse all selling fees for sellers in states that have declared an official state of emergency. Sellers can easily apply for reimbursement by completing a simple form to ensure accurate processing.

Marketplace Listings for Hurricane Relief Tips: From now until October 31, affected sellers can post marketplace listings specifically for Hurricane Relief Tips to collect donations, and Palmstreet will reimburse the selling fees on these transactions, allowing sellers to maximize the funds raised for hurricane relief efforts.

Unlimited LIVE Shows and Purges: All affected sellers can request an unlimited number of LIVE sales shows, each of which also counts as a Purge, through October 31, allowing them to engage their audiences and boost their earnings. Increased Platform Promotion: Palmstreet will actively promote and feature LIVE shows and Purges for sellers who are raising funds for hurricane relief or are themselves impacted by the storms.

ABOUT PALMSTREET

Established in 2020, Palmstreet stands as a vibrant LIVE shopping platform dedicated to the unique world of rare and collectible plants, alongside coveted treasures like crystals and artisanal decor. Rooted in fostering community, the app has embraced the empowering and nurturing spirit of its live marketplace, expanding into diverse offerings and championing fellow artisans. Palmstreet's live selling videos provide an immersive and interactive shopping experience like no other. Imagine tuning in to a live stream where you can engage directly with sellers, ask questions about the products, and even see demonstrations in real time. For more information please visit: .

