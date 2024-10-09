Dave Cantin Group’S Jump IQ Named “Dealership Solution Of The Year” In 2024 Autotech Breakthrough Awards Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in Automotive and Technologies Around the Globe

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dave Cantin Group 's Jump IQ software was named“Dealership Solution of the Year” today in the fifth AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program, AutoTech Breakthrough announced today.



AutoTech Breakthrough is a leading intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation markets today. The Dave Cantin Group (DCG) is a mergers and acquisitions advisory company to automotive dealership groups and their owners.

Jump IQ is the Dave Cantin Group's proprietary, AI-powered data mining software that processes billions of data points to create dynamic, real-time profiles of all 18,000+ U.S. franchise auto dealerships without requiring financial input from dealer owners. The data is used to accurately establish financial information, performance data and an overall valuation for each franchise dealership. DCG has integrated Jump IQ into its proven and proprietary processes to provide dealerships with the industry's most personalized, well-supported strategic M&A intelligence, multi-dimensional valuations, and M&A advisory. Under the leadership of Bruce Molloy, DCG's Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer with over 25 years of experience in AI and technology, Jump IQ continues to push the boundaries of innovation and precision in automotive M&A.

DCG's proprietary software ingests over 250 million data points – and processes billions of data points – to create dynamic, real-time profiles of all 18,000+ U.S. franchise dealerships. The AI-powered software then uses that data to accurately and reliably establish financial information, performance data and an overall valuation for each franchise dealership. Additionally, it includes a tool to compare any subset of dealerships to one another: any brand, any geography, in real time.

DCG has expanded its advisory offerings to include a Jump IQ-powered service that will look at dealership performance and inform clients where the greatest opportunity for optimizing value exists within their dealerships and platforms.

“Jump IQ is a way to disrupt an outmoded method of determining the value of a dealership. As our pilot platform was built, we realized it could not only become a 'Zillow' for auto dealerships but also a wholly new way to benchmark competition and an advisory tool to help improve dealership operations,” said DCG President and CEO Dave Cantin.“We're thrilled to accept the 'Dealership Solution of the Year' award from AutoTech Breakthrough. Jump IQ allows us to enhance our tried-and-true M&A advisory services to help our clients achieve better outcomes using data that's never been available before Jump IQ.”

The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Autonomous Driving, Artificial Intelligence, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive Cybersecurity, Telematics, Sensor Technology, Fleet Management, Traffic Tech and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“No other provider, report, or software can provide sellers or potential acquirers with Jump IQ's level of timely, deep, accurate data and insight across brands, geography, and business factors. The dealership M&A space is incredibly competitive. Traditional processes of targeting and pursuing acquisitions required financials. In addition to hesitancy, some owners are not able to quickly provide clean, useful financials,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech Breakthrough.“Through Jump IQ, DCG's acquisition team can analyze billions of unique, proprietary data points with unmatched accuracy and speed. Jump IQ revolutionizes the way the industry looks at valuation and fills an enormous gap in timely, well-supported M&A data intelligence required to identify accurate valuations and create market, merit-based, and personalized valuations.”

Headquartered in New York, NY, The Dave Cantin Group (DCG) is a leading automotive M&A advisory company specializing in acquisitions, divestitures, intelligence, and other advisory services. The company is the M&A services provider of choice for North America's top automotive dealership groups. Through its M&A intelligence division, DCG produces automotive content like Inside M&A with CBT News, and delivers relevant, timely marketing intelligence, including the automotive industry Market Outlook Report (MOR).

