WELL Health Announces Positive Findings From AI Scribe Evaluation Study Conducted By Ontariomd

OntarioMD's independent study of AI scribes, which included WELL's AI Voice solution and several others, found over a 70% reduction in time spent on patient encounter documentation, allowing physicians more time for patient care.

82.3% of primary care providers expressed a desire to continue using AI scribes long-term due to improvements in workflow efficiency and reduced after-hours documentation. The study revealed an average decrease of 3.5-minute reduction in time spent on administrative tasks per patient encounter, highlighting the potential of AI scribes to ease administrative burdens and enhance practice efficiency.

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF ) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a digital health company focused on tech-enabling healthcare providers, is pleased to announce the publication of the final report from the AI Scribe Evaluation Study, conducted by OntarioMD. The study highlights the effectiveness of AI-powered scribe technology in significantly reducing administrative burdens on primary care providers (PCPs) while improving both patient care and physician work-life balance.

The study, which involved testing several AI scribes, including WELL's AI Voice (WAIV) solution, with 152 primary care providers across Ontario, delivered compelling insights into how AI scribes are transforming healthcare workflows. Among the most notable findings:



70%+ reduction in time spent on patient encounter documentation was reported by primary care providers.

73% of PCPs

stated that the benefits of AI scribes outweighed any inconveniences. 82.3% of PCPs

indicated they would continue using AI scribes in their practice for the long term.

These results underscore the growing recognition of AI as a valuable tool for physicians, offering much-needed relief from the time-consuming administrative tasks that often detract from patient care. PCPs reported that the use of AI scribes allowed them to spend more time with patients, with 62.5% reporting improved patient interaction during simple appointments, and 78.9% indicating more time was available for complex cases.

Hamed Shahbazi, Founder and CEO of WELL, commented "The findings of this study highlight the immense potential of AI tools in transforming healthcare delivery. This success with AI scribes paves the way for further integration of advanced technologies, such as those for disease detection, clinical research, and other AI-driven innovations. By building long-term partnerships and expanding our AI capabilities, we can continue to support physicians and enhance patient care across a patient's healthcare journey."

The study also revealed the profound impact of AI scribes on reducing administrative burden and physician burnout:



On average, PCPs who used AI scribes reported 3.5-minute reduction in time spent on administrative tasks per patient encounter, which translates to approximately 2 hours per day.

68.4% of PCPs reported a notable decrease in administrative burden, and 55.3% experienced less stress or burnout. Additionally, nearly half of the PCPs reported minimal to no after-hours documentation following the adoption of AI scribes.

This reduction in cognitive load not only benefits physicians but also enhances the patient experience. With less time spent on administrative tasks, physicians are able to focus more on building engagement and rapport with patients, which was noted as a key benefit in the study findings. Furthermore, the reduction in after-hours documentation improved work-life balance, with 58.6% of PCPs reporting higher job satisfaction and professional fulfillment.

Amir Javidan, COO of WELL, added "The positive findings from this study underscore the value of AI scribes for easing the burden on physicians. Building on this success, our next step is to deepen the integration of WAIV, WELL's own AI scribe solution, with electronic medical record (EMR) software. This goal will be to create a seamless experience that maximizes efficiency and reduces administrative tasks even further. By embedding WAIV directly into physicians' workflows, we can unlock greater value for healthcare providers, making a real difference in their day-to-day operations and ultimately improving patient outcomes."

OntarioMD's independent AI Scribe Evaluation Study plays a crucial role in underscoring the urgent need for technologies that can reduce the administrative burden on primary care physicians. As a trusted third-party for advising Ontario PCPs on digital health tools, OntarioMD's findings highlight the significant benefits of AI scribe solutions in freeing up valuable time that physicians can dedicate to patient care. With family physicians spending up to 19 hours a week on paperwork, the need for effective solutions has never been greater. OntarioMD, along with Ontario's broader healthcare initiatives, is committed to advancing healthcare by supporting innovative tools like AI scribes, which improve both practitioner efficiency and patient outcomes.

"The findings from the AI Scribe Evaluation Study are very encouraging for patients, physicians, and the health-care system. This innovative tool is helping to create capacity for primary care practices and is restoring physicians' joy in medicine. OntarioMD is very proud of our role in this study," said Robert Fox, OntarioMD's CEO.

This study is an important milestone in WELL's mission to tech-enable healthcare providers, helping them reclaim valuable time to focus on delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. By reducing the administrative load and allowing for greater physician-patient interaction, AI scribes are not only improving workflow but also driving better outcomes for both healthcare providers and their patients.

WELL remains committed to advancing digital health solutions that enhance the efficiency of healthcare delivery, improve patient care, and support the long-term well-being of physicians. To learn more about WELL AI Voice, and WELL's AI product suite please visit: .

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.



WELL's mission is to tech-enable healthcare providers. We do this by developing the best technologies, services, and support available, which ensures healthcare providers are empowered to positively impact patient outcomes. WELL's comprehensive healthcare and digital platform includes extensive front and back-office management software applications that help physicians run and secure their practices. WELL's solutions enable more than 37,000 healthcare providers between the US and Canada and power the largest owned and operated healthcare ecosystem in Canada with more than 180 clinics supporting primary care, specialized care, and diagnostic services. In the United States WELL's solutions are focused on specialized markets such as the gastrointestinal market, women's health, primary care, and mental health. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about WELL, please visit:

