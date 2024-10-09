Sandesh Shandilya’S Album ‘Harvest’ Conveys The Message Of Nurturing Relationships

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) composer Sandesh Shandilya, who is known for songs from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Chameli', 'Socha Na Tha' and 'Jab We Met', has released his latest album, 'Harvest'.

At the recent launch of his album, Sandesh Shandilya and his Himalayan Harmonies performed the entire album, along with songs like 'Suraj Hua Madham' and 'Aaoge Jab Tum', serenading the audience with an unforgettable evening of music and celebration. The composer shared that the album harps heavily on the theme of nurturing relationships in a divided world.

The album features nine tracks that symbolise a shift toward a conscious musical experience. The album includes 'Naina Barse', 'Ring of Life', 'Jheelon pe Shaam', 'O Balam', 'Akhiyaan Nu', 'Nazar Mein Tu', 'Mishri ki Daali', 'A Candle for Hope', and 'O Himalaya'.

Talking about the album, Sandesh Shandilya said in a statement,“With 'Harvest', I wanted to create a musical experience that resonates with the essence of human connection. Each track is a journey through the emotions and experiences that bind us together. In a world that often feels divided, this album seeks to nurture the relationships we hold dear and celebrate the shared joy of being part of something greater. I am thrilled to share this work with the world and hope it inspires listeners to cultivate positivity in their own lives”.

The composer has created the album in collaboration with Artiste First.

Rohit Sobti, Curator of Artiste First, said,“Sandeshji's vision for 'Harvest' is a beautiful testament to the power of collaboration and creativity. This album brings new unexplored talent with the master, each contributing their unique voices and styles. With Harvest Sandeshji is launching his new band Himalayan Harmonies as well”.