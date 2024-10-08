The Tranquil Liveable City: A Data-Driven Report Promoting A Sustainable And Humanised Madinah, Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Our Northstar is to become the most tranquil, smart, sustainable city in the world because tranquility is our city's DNA” - Abdulrahman Ibrahim, Chief Data and Innovation OfficerMADINAH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Urban Observatory at Al Madinah Region Development Authority has published Madinah's liveability report,“Madinah: The Tranquil Liveable City.” The report aims to assess the city's liveability level and examine the policy interventions needed to promote and sustain a humanised, safe, inclusive, equitable, and environmentally sustainable city.



The report is a comprehensive assessment of Madinah's liveability, providing a wealth of information on a wide range of critical dimensions for both residents and visitors. It delves into multiple interconnected aspects, such as culture and heritage, city humanization, health and wellbeing, quality education, social cohesion, sustainable environment, smart urban mobility and communication, affordable and decent housing, economy, tourism, leisure, and entertainment. The outcomes are data-driven and based on international standards on city indicators. The report concludes with an index that numerically computes a score of each liveability aspect and an overall score that serves as an indicator of the city service providers' effectiveness. It is a tool for city decision-makers to move the development needle towards the right direction, providing them with a comprehensive understanding of Madinah's liveability.



The report has indicated many positive aspects of the city's liveability. For instance, its connection with the Prophet's Mosque brings a profound sense of tranquility and serenity. Data shows that Al Madinah offers a reasonable cost of living with accessible and affordable housing options. Al Madinah residents benefit from high-quality infrastructure, including reliable electricity, water, waste management, efficient internet services and well-connected streets with minimal traffic congestion. The city is famous for its safety, security, strong social cohesion, and hospitality traits.



Al Madinah City is a pioneer in the concept of human-centred, smart, sustainable cities. While the city is steeped in rich religious, historical, and cultural significance, it is committed to utilizing the latest technological innovations to ensure that its essence remains intact and humanisation is central. Issuing Madinah's liveability report is one of the clear examples of generating meaningful insights into measuring the city's quality of life using data and technology.“Our Northstar is to become the most tranquil, smart, sustainable city in the world because tranquility is our city's DNA," says Abdulrahman Ibrahim, Chief Data and Innovation Officer at Al Madinah Region Development Authority. This commitment to humanization and sustainability reassures the residents and visitors about the city's future.



About Al Madinah Region Development Authority

The Al Madinah Region Development Authority (MDA) is a Saudi Arabian governmental organization dedicated to developing the Al Madinah Region. MDA serves as the orchestrator in the region to promote institutional excellence, engage government entities and the private sector in advancing regional development, and provide sustainable regional services that contribute to a liveable, innovative, and resilient region. MDA has won several international awards in data and innovation, such as the World Best Case for Smart City Digital Transformation Award at the Shanghai Smart City Expo 2023, the Special Mention in Human-CentriCity Award at the Seoul Smart City Prize 2023, and the Geospatial Application Excellence Award at the Geospatial World Forum 2023, Rotterdam, The Netherlands, among others.



