Justin Timberlake Expresses Disappointment On Cancelling Show Due To Injury

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Oct 9 (IANS) Singer, songwriter and recently shared a disappointing post on Instagram about postponing one of his eagerly awaited shows because of an injury.

A lot of fans were delighted to witness him performing at Prudential Center on October 8, Wednesday but Timberlake's has to come first.

Timberlake shared:“I'm so sorry to postpone tonight's show. I have an injury that is preventing me from performing. I'm so disappointed to not see you all but I'm working to reschedule ASAP.”

He added:“I promise to make it up to you and give you the show y'all deserve. Thank you guys for understanding. Appreciate your support always. -JT”

A statement from Prudential Center's website confirms the show cancellation, reads,“The Justin Timberlake event originally scheduled for October 8, 2024, has been postponed. We are working with the artist's team on a rescheduled date that we hope to have information on as soon as possible.”

The statement further read:“Please follow both artist and venue social media accounts for updates and keep an eye on your inbox for updates from your original point of purchase. Hang on to your tickets-we'll email you as soon as the status of your event changes or the new date is announced.”

Justin Timberlake's career started in the early 1990s as a member of the popular boy band NSYNC. In 2002, Timberlake took a big step and launched his solo career with his first album, "Justified," which included hit songs like "Cry Me a River."

His mix of pop and R&B, along with his great singing and dancing, made him stand out as an artist. Over the years, Timberlake has won many awards, proving that he is a big name in the music world.