PHCC Launches Third Corporate Strategic Plan

Doha, Qatar: the Primary Care Corporation (PHCC) yesterday, under the patronage of of Public Health H E Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, launched its third Corporate Strategic Plan (CSP).

It is a significant milestone for the corporation, aligning with the third Qatar National Health Strategy (NHS3) (2024-2030) and the third Qatar National Development Strategy (NDS3) (2024-2030) under the slogan“The First Choice for Our Community's Health.”

The launch event was attended by Dr. Mariam Ali Abdul Malik, PHCC's Managing Director, along with senior healthcare officials and key partners in the health sector.

In her speech, Dr. Mariam Ali Abdul Malik emphasized that the launch of the third CSP marks not only a remarkable occasion but a defining moment in PHCC's journey. She announced the unveiling of the CSP details for the next seven years.

Since its inception, PHCC has witnessed significant developments through its first and second CSPs (2016-2019 and 2019-2023). Now entering its third strategic cycle (2024-2030), which is a crucial stage, the corporation continues to address both national and global health challenges, in line with local and global health trends.

She added:“It is well known that scientific studies and reports have shown that primary healthcare systems are the most effective, comprehensive, and equitable in ensuring better health outcomes for communities, compared to other healthcare systems.”

In Qatar, one of the indicators of success for health sector institutions, particularly for PHCC, is the continuous improvement in life expectancy of the population. PHCC is constantly preparing to face future health challenges in the coming decades, as the health of the population may be negatively affected by changes in lifestyle, especially with technological advancements and the ease of access to everything we need with minimal effort.

Dr. Abdul Malik also acknowledged the significant efforts of PHCC's staff in achieving health sector milestones, building on the corporation's achievements over the past decade and under previous strategic frameworks.

She said:“We have showcased our steadfast resilience, having adeptly navigated the obstacles presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and proficiently catered to the requirements of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Throughout the past decade, PHCC has experienced a dynamic evolution, culminating in its distinguished reputation as a paragon of excellence in delivering top-tier healthcare services to all citizens and residents of Qatar, internationally recognized by the continuous achievement of Accreditation Canada Diamond status.”

Additionally, PHCC has been honored with the Government Excellence Award in 'Leadership in Human Capital Development' and achieved first place in the National Cyber Drill. These, among many other achievements over the past five years, clearly demonstrate PHCC's ongoing commitment to patient safety and staff development in delivering high-quality healthcare services.

In the new strategic cycle, PHCC will focus on advancing the delivery of primary healthcare. Qatar's NHS3 (2024-2030) and NDS3 (2024-2030) call for a focus on population health, setting ambitious targets to improve health outcomes, enhance service quality, and ensure easier access for all.

The strategies also renew the focus on sustainability and building capacity to address future challenges.

Following the launch, Mr. Steven Emery, Assistant Director General for Strategy at PHCC, provided a summary of the 2019-2023 PHCC strategic framework and the context that it was developed in. He presented an overview of the key achievements attained during the execution of PHCC's strategy 2019-2023 for each of the six priority areas that were outlined in the corporate strategy. Emery highlighted key achievements year by year, showcasing some of the major achievements for each strategic priority area from 2019 through to 2023.

He then illustrated the strategic context of the new PHCC CSP (2024-2030), detailing how it aligns with Qatar's NDS3 and NHS3 (2024-2030).

He demonstrated how the national strategic themes align with PHCC's strategic themes and provided an overview of the new PHCC strategic framework.

Dr. Mohamed Ghaith Al Kuwari, Executive Director of Strategy Planning and Health Intelligence at PHCC, provided an insight into the new PHCC strategic framework 2024-2030 and presented the updated Vision, Mission, and Values for PHCC, as well as the transition from the Vision, Mission, and Values from 2019-2023. Following this, he presented PHCC Strategy Map 2024-2030 and provided an overview of its key components.

Dr. Al Kuwari also provided an overview of the strategic objectives under each strategic theme and how PHCC intends on monitoring the progress against these during the strategy execution phase.

He concluded by discussing how PHCC will undertake the Strategic Monitoring and Reporting process of the new CSP throughout its execution phase and how this relates to the corporate balanced scorecard and the subsequent cascade of the strategy throughout PHCC.