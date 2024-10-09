Shura Council Speaker Meets Bahraini Ambassador

Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim met yesterday with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the State of Qatar H E Mohammed bin Ali Al Ghatam. The two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.