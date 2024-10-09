Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals Why Fashion Is ‘Fun Again’ For Her

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Samantha Ruth Prabhu loves getting dolled up and revealed that is fun again for her.

Samantha took to Instagram, where she posted a string of pictures dressed in a nude hued skirt with fringes and a crop top. She chose statement chunky jewelry and subdued make-up to complete the look.

For the caption, she wrote:“Fashion is fun again because I get to play dress up with my best friend. Outfit @kreshabajajofficial Accessories @zohra_india @simranchhabrajewels Styling @jukalker Makeup & Hair @avnirambhia with @makeupbyjill___ Photography @kannasrihari.”

Samantha keeps experimenting with her looks and shares it on her social media to treat her fans and followers.

Last month, the actress for the promotions of her spy action series "Citadel: Honey Bunny" posted mesmerising pictures, showcasing her elegance in a stunning white outfit.

She donned a white tube top designed in a flower shape, adorned with pearl embellishments, paired elegantly with matching trousers.

In her post, she included a sparkle emoji and tagged her location as London, UK.

Meanwhile, on September 25, she attended the screening for 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', along with Priyanka Chopra in London, UK. Priyanka stars as the lead in the American version of 'Citadel', Samantha's upcoming series serves as a spin-off prequel to the show.

The show also stars Varun Dhawan, Kay Kay Menon, Simran Bagga and Emma Canning.

It is scheduled to release on November 7 on Prime Video.

Samantha started her acting career in 2010 with Gautham Vasudev Menon's Telugu film 'Ye Maaya Chesave', alongside former husband Naga Chaitanya.

She has then appeared in films like- 'Baana Kaathadi', 'Brindavanam', 'Dookudu', 'Neethaane En Ponvasantham', 'Attarintiki Daredi', 'Ramayya Vasthavayya', 'Raju Gari Gadhi 2', 'Oh! Baby', 'Yashoda', and 'Shaakuntalam'.

Samantha was last seen in Telugu romantic comedy film 'Kushi', co-starring Vijay Deverakonda.

She essayed the role of Raji in the second season of the spy action thriller series 'The Family Man' created by Raj & DK. It also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

Coming up, she has 'Rakt Brahmand' in the kitty.