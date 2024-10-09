Jitan Ram Manjhi Credits PM Modi's Leadership For BJP Victory In Haryana

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Hindustani Awami Morcha (HAM) chief and Union Jitan Manjhi on Wednesday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s victory in Haryana Assembly and said that his leadership paved the way for party's success for third consecutive time.

"The credit for the huge victory in Haryana goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J.P. Nadda, and their strategies. The 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas' approach, taking everyone forward together, has proven to be productive," the Union Minister told IANS.

Taking a swipe at Congress party, he said that the people of Haryana have shown that their support lies with the BJP and not the grand old party.

The Union Minister also dismissed Congress party's claims of slow counting updates on the Election Commission website (on Counting day) and termed it a mere ploy to deflect attention.

Reacting to the charge, Manjhi said, "Why didn't they question the EVM or Election Commission in Jammu & Kashmir or Karnataka? They cannot accept that people have rejected them, so they search for excuses and make allegations because they cannot digest their defeat."

He further asserted that the Election Commission conducted fair and transparent elections, adding, "It is not Prime Minister Modi's strategy to gain votes through misleading tactics. He trusts the people's opinion and support, and he won on that basis."

Commenting on Congress' strategy, he said, "Congress gave more tickets to Jats because their population is comparatively higher in Haryana, but it has been proven that in a democracy, power doesn't work; what matters is the majority."

"Other communities, including minorities and Dalits, chose their leader by supporting the BJP. Winning the election for the third time, the BJP has shown that it has done remarkable work," he added.

Reacting to the controversy around stealing of sofas, water taps, washbasins, air conditioners, lights, and beds from an official bungalow vacated by Tejashwi Yadav, he expressed no surprise and termed it a 'minor loot by big fishes'.

"Whose father was also involved in big thieving matters-there's no surprise if the son is the same. They are experts in big loots, so how would he have spared small things?", said Manjhi.