Dow Announces More Than $9 Million In Community Investments In Alberta

$6.8 million CAD will support design and of the City of Fort Saskatchewan's new aquatics facility and the Access for Everyone program $2.5 million CAD will support a nourishment centre in Fort Saskatchewan, a conservation project for Prairie Potholes, and STEM and skilled trades education for Indigenous students

FORT SASKATCHEWAN, Alberta, October 8, 2024 /3BL/ - Dow (NYSE: DOW) hosted a partnership event to recognize key business and community partners and officials for their commitment to the Company's Fort Saskatchewan Path2Zero expansion project. The project will create the world's first net-zero emissions integrated ethylene cracker and derivatives site with respect to Scopes 1 and 2 emissions.

The event included announcements of major community investments from the Dow Company Foundation for the City of Fort Saskatchewan's new aquatics facility, including an equitable access program; the Fort Saskatchewan Nourishment Centre (formerly Food Bank); Ducks Unlimited; and STEM and skilled trades programming support for Indigenous students.

"These collaborations reflect Dow's belief that our actions should positively impact the communities where we operate and the environment we share,” said Don Cameron, Dow Alberta Operations site director.“As we continue with our Path2Zero expansion project, we embrace this responsibility and strive to actively create meaningful and positive change to help our communities thrive.”

Dow's funding will support the following:



$5.6 million CAD toward the design and construction of the City of Fort Saskatchewan's new aquatics facility and $1.2 million CAD toward a reserve fund for the Access for Everyone program to provide equitable access to recreation, culture programs and city facilities. This reserve fund will act as an endowment to provide a sustainable funding source for residents in need both today and well into the future.

More than $2 million CAD toward the Fort Saskatchewan Nourishment Centre , including $1.2 million CAD for the building fund, additional resources for the building of a community kitchen and funding for a refrigerated vehicle to help expand delivery services so the most vulnerable residents can more easily access services.

A $350,000 CAD grant to Ducks Unlimited to support conservation efforts for the Prairie Potholes near Lacombe, Alberta. And a $150,000 CAD grant to support STEM and skilled trades education pipelines for Indigenous students by collaborating with Trade Winds to Success , Indspire , and the University of Alberta's I-STEAM Pathways and Indigenous youth participation in the DiscoverE program.

"We are thrilled to see Dow's continued investment in our community, and we know these partnerships will profoundly impact the lives of residents in Fort Saskatchewan and the surrounding regions,” said Fort Saskatchewan Mayor Gale Katchur.“We are so proud that Dow has chosen our city for its expansion project, and we look forward to continued growth and prosperity together."

The Fort Saskatchewan Path2Zero expansion project is part of the Company's outlined and clear path to decarbonize its manufacturing facilities while growing and delivering low-carbon products to customers. The project and community investments illustrate Dow's focus on best-in-class performance while contributing to long-term value creation for our customers, shareholders and community members.

"We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to partner with Dow in our mission to address food insecurity and alleviate hunger,” said Amanda Bell, executive director of the Fort Saskatchewan Nourishment Centre.“For years, our leaders, board members and volunteers have envisioned a time when we would fully own our forever home. A seemingly insurmountable goal has been achieved. We will better the lives of our residents in a truly meaningful way and enable us to bring people and organizations together, streamline and target needed services, and create vital connections to promote advocacy, societal change, self-esteem, personal and professional growth opportunities and to build community.”

About Dow in Canada

In Canada, Dow employs approximately 700 people. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Dow Canada has four manufacturing locations: Fort Saskatchewan and Prentiss (Lacombe County) in Alberta; and West Hill (Toronto) and St. Clair River (Corunna) in Ontario. Dow produces polyethylene in Alberta. The St. Clair River site modifies polyethylene and polypropylene. At the West Hill location, Dow manufactures water-based emulsions, which go into a variety of products, the biggest single application being latex paint.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) is one of the world's leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, leading business positions and commitment to sustainability enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employ approximately 35,900 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $45 billion in 2023. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. Learn more about us and our ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world by visiting .

