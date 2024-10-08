President Ilham Aliyev Interviewed By Rossiya-1 TV Channel In Moscow
10/8/2024 7:09:24 PM
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by Rossiya-1
TV channel in Moscow.
Azernews presents the interview, via
Azertag.
Correspondent: Recently, you spoke quite directly about American
sanctions against Azerbaijan. As is known, Russia is currently
under the pressure of thousands of sanctions. In your opinion, does
the policy of sanctions have any prospects at all?
President Ilham Aliyev: It has no right to exist at all,
especially when these sanctions are illegal and imposed completely
unjustifiably and selectively. Therefore, we categorically oppose
all sanctions, and I believe that the international community
should collectively express its position. We express this position
in our national capacity regarding the sanctions imposed on us, and
not only on us.
Sanctions were imposed on us in 1992 based on the fabricated
accusation that we were blocking Armenia, at a time when our
territories were under Armenian occupation. These sanctions were
lifted in 2001 when the United States needed to transit its goods
by air, land, and sea to Afghanistan through the territory of
Azerbaijan. Every year, the President of the United States,
regardless of party affiliation, waived these sanctions by his
decision, until the moment when the United States fled Afghanistan.
After that, these sanctions were reimposed on us. When I accused
them of ingratitude, I believe that this is not the harshest term
that can be used in this context.
