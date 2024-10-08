Exclusive Partnership: Rockerbox And Lokiteck Unite To Revolutionize WOTC Screening For Amazon DSP Operators

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Rockerbox and Lokiteck Unite to Revolutionize WOTC Screening for DSP Operators

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rockerbox, a leader in Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) screening technology, is thrilled to announce an exclusive partnership with Lokiteck, an end to end software solutions Delivery Service Partners (DSPs). This strategic alliance will integrate Rockerbox's cutting-edge WOTC screening into Lokiteck's robust Application Tracking platform, providing seamless and automated WOTC screening for Amazon DSP operators.Trusted by DSPs across the United States, Lokiteck is dedicated to offer nimble software solutions for DSP to drive efficiency and sustainable profits. With this new partnership with Lokiteck, DSP operators will effortlessly screen each new driver for WOTC eligibility, unlocking valuable tax credits that can enhance cash flow by up to 40%.**Philip Wentworth, CEO of Rockerbox, commented:**“We are excited to partner with Loki Teck to bring our advanced WOTC screening technology to Amazon DSP operators. Tax credits can have a significant impact on an operator's bottom line, and our seamless integration within Loki Teck's platform makes the WOTC screening process simple and efficient. This partnership will empower DSP operators to optimize their tax credit potential and improve their financial performance.”**Hiral Gilitwala, CEO of Lokiteck, added:**"We are looking forward to bring WOTC solutions our or existing DSP clients. Feedback so far has been excellent. The integration of Rockerbox's WOTC screening technology into our platform will help DSP operators become more profitable by capturing eligible tax credits. This collaboration is a game-changer for our industry, providing DSPs with the tools they need to succeed."Amazon DSPs who are not currently screening for WOTC are encouraged to contact Lokiteck to set up a brief discovery call to discuss WOTC optimization and its benefits.**Contact Information:****Rockerbox**Philip Wentworth, CEO17250 Dallas ParkwayDallas, Texas 75248...**Loki Teck**Visit our webiste to learn how we can help your DSP operations -Email - ...

