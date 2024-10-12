Ajay Jadeja Named Next Jamsaheb Of Nawanagar: A Look At Former Cricketer's Journey From Sports To Royal Title

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ajay Jadeja, the former cricketer, is in the spotlight again but this time for a different reason not related to cricket. He has been named as the next Jamsaheb of Nawanagar, which is an Indian princely state located in the historical Halar region on the southern shores of the Gulf of Kutch, Gujarat. Maharaja Jamsaheb of Nawanagar confirmed this development and issued a statement in connection with the announcement.

Nawanagar, now known as Jamnagar, is the land to Ajay Jadeja's royal family that boosts a rich legacy in the field of . Notably, the esteemed Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy are named after Jadeja's relatives, KS Ranjitsinhji and KS Duleepsinhji, respectively.

It is important to note that Ajay Jadeja's father Daulatsinhji Jadeja was a three-time Member of Parliament from Jamnagar Lok Sabha seat, which points to influence of his political legacy. Meanwhile, Ajay Jadeja's wife Aditi Jaitly is the daughter of politician Jaya Jaitly.

Declaring Ajay Jadeja as the heir to Jamnagar, the Jamsaheb said,“Pandavas completed their 14-year exile on Dussehra and won. I am happy that on this auspicious day my dilemma has come to an end as Ajay Jadeja has agreed to become my inheritor and fulfill his responsibility towards the people of Jamnagar. I thank him from the bottom of my heart,” Ahmedabad Mirror reported citing the statement.

Ajay Jadeja, who represented Indian cricket team from 1992 to 2000, served as the mentor to the Afghanistan cricket team in the 2023 ICC World Cup. During his time with the Indian cricket team, he played 15 Test matches and 196 One Day Internationals (ODIs).

The new heir of Jamsaheb of Nawanagar, was recognised as one of the best fielders of his era. In addition to his batting prowess, he was known for his agility during his cricketing career and quick reflexes on the field made him standout.