Pre-COP Event Highlights Urgent Need For Climate Action And Collaboration

Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijan is actively transitioning to green energy in response
to global challenges, focusing on the utilization of renewable
resources. As the host of COP29, the country is taking significant
steps to combat global warming. In preparation for this prestigious
event, the COP29 Presidency organized a Pre-COP gathering on
October 10 and 11, where climate leaders and government officials
convened to engage in vital discussions.
It is important to note that the Pre-COP29 event serves as a
crucial platform for the Parties to continue climate negotiations
ahead of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the
United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC),
which will be held in November.
Pre-COP29 discussions will focus on key priorities ahead of
COP29, including climate finance (especially the New Collective
Quantitative Target), mitigation, adaptation, and the inclusion of
vulnerable communities in global climate solutions through the Loss
and Damage Response Fund, all aimed at achieving fundamental
progress.
At the opening of the event, the designated president of COP29,
Mukhtar Babayev, conveyed the address of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to the participants. In his
address, President Aliyev emphasized, "The main task before us is
to agree on a fair and ambitious New Collective Quantitative Target
that meets the needs of developing, least developed, and small
island states. The new financial goal requires a significant
increase."
So, what is the New Collective Quantitative
Target?
The New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) in COP29 refers to an
updated and ambitious target for climate finance aimed at
supporting developing countries in their efforts to combat climate
change and transition to sustainable practices.
It builds on the previous goal of mobilizing $100 billion per
year, focusing on enhancing support for adaptation and resilience.
The NCQG is intended to address the increasing needs for climate
finance, especially in light of the escalating impacts of climate
change, and to foster collaboration among nations to achieve
meaningful progress in global climate action.
The specifics of the NCQG are often discussed in the context of
negotiations at COP meetings, with emphasis on ensuring that
financial resources are accessible, adequate, and aligned with the
goals of the Paris Agreement.
We would like to inform you that at the event, the appointed
President of COP29, Mukhtar Babayev, noted the progress achieved
and called on participants to take immediate action, using the
Pre-COP29 event to lay the groundwork for a successful outcome at
COP29.
"We are building bridges and making progress, but we need more,"
said Mukhtar Babayev. "We make progress when we come together, put
our differences aside, and engage in open, honest dialogue."
COP29 Chief Negotiator unveils historic innovations
in climate finance and global ceasefire
initiative
The Chief Negotiator of COP29, Deputy Minister of Foreign
Affairs of Azerbaijan, Yalchin Rafiyev, noted that the biggest
expected innovation at COP29 is the decision on climate finance in
the negotiation process.
"For the first time, a substantive document on climate finance
is expected to be adopted. There are about 60 decisions that need
to be made at COP29, two of which are particularly important: one
related to climate finance and the other to the formation of
regulated carbon markets. This is connected to Article 6 of the
Paris Agreement. If these two decisions are adopted, it will be
considered a historic achievement within the framework of the COP
process.
"In addition, we have put forward 14 chairmanship initiatives,
some of which bring significant innovation to the COP process.
These include the Action Fund for Climate Finance and the COP
Ceasefire Global Initiative. As of today, 127 countries have joined
the COP Ceasefire Global Initiative. For the first time in COP
history, a decision was made to identify military activity as a
climate-damaging, emission-generating activity, and to declare a
global ceasefire as a result of this initiative. It is a very
important step in the current context. The fact that 127 countries,
more than 1,100 international non-governmental organizations,
well-known figures, and religious leaders have joined this
initiative underscores its significance," said Y. Rafiyev.
Let's express the purpose of the event in Mukhtar Babayev's
words: "The purpose of this event is to prepare for achieving
success at COP29. Considering the complexity and high importance of
the mandated issues on the agenda, we cannot allow many issues to
be reserved solely for the Summit."
At the Pre-COP event, Azerbaijan's initiatives and commitments
regarding climate action were again conveyed to representatives
from around the world. The appointed president of COP29, Mukhtar
Babayev, announced clear goals for each priority. Speaking about
the new climate finance target (NCQG), which Azerbaijan has set as
the main negotiation priority for COP29, he noted, "We see signs of
possible convergence on certain elements. We want to focus on
building a solid foundation that will help support discussions on
other elements."
Mukhtar Babayev stressed the need to "seriously accept the
responsibility of determining the number within a specific
timeframe and come forward with solutions." He added, "Qualitative
elements of the target, such as transparency and accessibility, are
also important to ensure that the target is both fair and
ambitious."
M. Babayev also announced goals for other main negotiation
priorities. He called for the finalization of work on Article 6,
which is critical for channeling financial and technical resources;
transforming commitments for the Loss and Damage Response Fund into
signed donor agreements; and further support for all funds,
including the Green Climate Fund and the Adaptation Fund. He listed
the attraction of significant contributions and the implementation
of a fair and orderly transition from fossil fuels as important
priorities in response to the call of the UAE Consensus.
Speaking at the event, UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Steele
stated, "COP29 must be the COP event that provides concrete results
to begin translating the commitments made under the historic
consensus signed in the UAE last year into real-world, real-economy
outcomes."
"Undoubtedly, among this year's specific results, the financial
issue occupies a central place. This ambitious new goal is in the
interests of every country and economy. We can prevent the climate
crisis from collapsing all economies, including the largest and
wealthiest, if every country has the tools it needs to take
stronger climate action," added Simon Steele.
The Pre-COP29 event is the latest stage in Azerbaijan's
preparations for COP29 and will be a key moment in global efforts
to limit global warming to 1.5°C and build resilience against the
effects of climate change.
It should be noted that before the Pre-COP29 event, the COP29
Presidency held an informal meeting of heads of delegations in Baku
on October 8, followed by a high-level official dialogue among
ministers on the New Collective Quantitative Target on October 9.
According to the plan, another meeting of heads of delegations will
be held on October 12. The COP29 Azerbaijan Presidency will make
the necessary efforts to serve as a bridge between developed and
developing countries and to guide the process toward a successful
outcome at COP29.
"COP29 will be a decisive test for both the Paris Agreement and
multilateralism," said Mukhtar Babayev. "The world is watching us,
and history will judge us by our results. The success or failure of
COP29 will be collective, and each of us has a role to play in the
process. We all have to give our best."
As Azerbaijan prepares to host COP29, the emphasis on
collaborative efforts and innovative climate finance solutions
signals a pivotal moment in the fight against climate change. The
recent Pre-COP29 event highlighted the urgent need for collective
action, with leaders urging unity and commitment to ambitious
goals. With the New Collective Quantitative Target as a central
focus, COP29 aims to bridge the gap between developed and
developing nations, setting the stage for historic achievements in
global climate negotiations. The eyes of the world are on
Azerbaijan as it seeks to ensure that the outcomes of COP29 will
resonate far beyond the conference halls, fostering a sustainable
future for all.
