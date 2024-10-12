Pre-COP Event Highlights Urgent Need For Climate Action And Collaboration

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan is actively transitioning to green in response to global challenges, focusing on the utilization of renewable resources. As the host of COP29, the country is taking significant steps to combat global warming. In preparation for this prestigious event, the COP29 Presidency organized a Pre-COP gathering on October 10 and 11, where climate leaders and officials convened to engage in vital discussions.

It is important to note that the Pre-COP29 event serves as a crucial for the Parties to continue climate negotiations ahead of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held in November.

Pre-COP29 discussions will focus on key priorities ahead of COP29, including climate finance (especially the New Collective Quantitative Target), mitigation, adaptation, and the inclusion of vulnerable communities in global climate solutions through the Loss and Damage Response Fund, all aimed at achieving fundamental progress.

At the opening of the event, the designated president of COP29, Mukhtar Babayev, conveyed the address of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to the participants. In his address, President Aliyev emphasized, "The main task before us is to agree on a fair and ambitious New Collective Quantitative Target that meets the needs of developing, least developed, and small island states. The new financial goal requires a significant increase."

So, what is the New Collective Quantitative Target?

The New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) in COP29 refers to an updated and ambitious target for climate finance aimed at supporting developing countries in their efforts to combat climate change and transition to sustainable practices.

It builds on the previous goal of mobilizing $100 billion per year, focusing on enhancing support for adaptation and resilience. The NCQG is intended to address the increasing needs for climate finance, especially in light of the escalating impacts of climate change, and to foster collaboration among nations to achieve meaningful progress in global climate action.

The specifics of the NCQG are often discussed in the context of negotiations at COP meetings, with emphasis on ensuring that financial resources are accessible, adequate, and aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

We would like to inform you that at the event, the appointed President of COP29, Mukhtar Babayev, noted the progress achieved and called on participants to take immediate action, using the Pre-COP29 event to lay the groundwork for a successful outcome at COP29.

"We are building bridges and making progress, but we need more," said Mukhtar Babayev. "We make progress when we come together, put our differences aside, and engage in open, honest dialogue."

COP29 Chief Negotiator unveils historic innovations in climate finance and global ceasefire initiative

The Chief Negotiator of COP29, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Yalchin Rafiyev, noted that the biggest expected innovation at COP29 is the decision on climate finance in the negotiation process.

"For the first time, a substantive document on climate finance is expected to be adopted. There are about 60 decisions that need to be made at COP29, two of which are particularly important: one related to climate finance and the other to the formation of regulated carbon markets. This is connected to Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. If these two decisions are adopted, it will be considered a historic achievement within the framework of the COP process.

"In addition, we have put forward 14 chairmanship initiatives, some of which bring significant innovation to the COP process. These include the Action Fund for Climate Finance and the COP Ceasefire Global Initiative. As of today, 127 countries have joined the COP Ceasefire Global Initiative. For the first time in COP history, a decision was made to identify military activity as a climate-damaging, emission-generating activity, and to declare a global ceasefire as a result of this initiative. It is a very important step in the current context. The fact that 127 countries, more than 1,100 international non-governmental organizations, well-known figures, and religious leaders have joined this initiative underscores its significance," said Y. Rafiyev.

Let's express the purpose of the event in Mukhtar Babayev's words: "The purpose of this event is to prepare for achieving success at COP29. Considering the complexity and high importance of the mandated issues on the agenda, we cannot allow many issues to be reserved solely for the Summit."

At the Pre-COP event, Azerbaijan's initiatives and commitments regarding climate action were again conveyed to representatives from around the world. The appointed president of COP29, Mukhtar Babayev, announced clear goals for each priority. Speaking about the new climate finance target (NCQG), which Azerbaijan has set as the main negotiation priority for COP29, he noted, "We see signs of possible convergence on certain elements. We want to focus on building a solid foundation that will help support discussions on other elements."

Mukhtar Babayev stressed the need to "seriously accept the responsibility of determining the number within a specific timeframe and come forward with solutions." He added, "Qualitative elements of the target, such as transparency and accessibility, are also important to ensure that the target is both fair and ambitious."

M. Babayev also announced goals for other main negotiation priorities. He called for the finalization of work on Article 6, which is critical for channeling financial and technical resources; transforming commitments for the Loss and Damage Response Fund into signed donor agreements; and further support for all funds, including the Green Climate Fund and the Adaptation Fund. He listed the attraction of significant contributions and the implementation of a fair and orderly transition from fossil fuels as important priorities in response to the call of the UAE Consensus.

Speaking at the event, UNFCCC Executive Secretary Simon Steele stated, "COP29 must be the COP event that provides concrete results to begin translating the commitments made under the historic consensus signed in the UAE last year into real-world, real-economy outcomes."

"Undoubtedly, among this year's specific results, the financial issue occupies a central place. This ambitious new goal is in the interests of every country and economy. We can prevent the climate crisis from collapsing all economies, including the largest and wealthiest, if every country has the tools it needs to take stronger climate action," added Simon Steele.

The Pre-COP29 event is the latest stage in Azerbaijan's preparations for COP29 and will be a key moment in global efforts to limit global warming to 1.5°C and build resilience against the effects of climate change.

It should be noted that before the Pre-COP29 event, the COP29 Presidency held an informal meeting of heads of delegations in Baku on October 8, followed by a high-level official dialogue among ministers on the New Collective Quantitative Target on October 9. According to the plan, another meeting of heads of delegations will be held on October 12. The COP29 Azerbaijan Presidency will make the necessary efforts to serve as a bridge between developed and developing countries and to guide the process toward a successful outcome at COP29.

"COP29 will be a decisive test for both the Paris Agreement and multilateralism," said Mukhtar Babayev. "The world is watching us, and history will judge us by our results. The success or failure of COP29 will be collective, and each of us has a role to play in the process. We all have to give our best."

As Azerbaijan prepares to host COP29, the emphasis on collaborative efforts and innovative climate finance solutions signals a pivotal moment in the fight against climate change. The recent Pre-COP29 event highlighted the urgent need for collective action, with leaders urging unity and commitment to ambitious goals. With the New Collective Quantitative Target as a central focus, COP29 aims to bridge the gap between developed and developing nations, setting the stage for historic achievements in global climate negotiations. The eyes of the world are on Azerbaijan as it seeks to ensure that the outcomes of COP29 will resonate far beyond the conference halls, fostering a sustainable future for all.