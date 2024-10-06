Julian Assange becomes most important political prisoner alive

(MENAFN) As the world stands on the precipice of a potential conflict in the Middle East that could escalate into a global war, it is easy to overlook significant events happening elsewhere. The ongoing crisis in Gaza, where Israel and its Western allies are accused of perpetrating acts of genocide, dominates the headlines, along with violent confrontations in the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran. With such harrowing scenes unfolding, why would anyone pay attention to a seemingly quiet location like Strasbourg?



Yet, on October 1, an event of considerable importance occurred there: the first major public appearance of Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks and a renowned investigative journalist, following his release in June after enduring nearly 14 years of relentless persecution and imprisonment by the American and British governments. Reports from UN special rapporteur Nils Melzer and the prestigious medical journal The Lancet characterize much of Assange's treatment as tantamount to torture.



Although Assange has regained his freedom, it is crucial to recognize that he has not received true justice and likely never will. His case epitomizes the egregious abuses of state power, as the crimes committed against him have gone unacknowledged by those responsible. In a desperate bid to escape further legal repercussions, Assange was coerced into accepting a plea deal that forced him to feign acknowledgment of guilt, which he maintains does not exist.



During his remarks in Strasbourg, Assange made a poignant statement, ironically referencing the title of a well-known memoir by a Soviet dissident, declaring that he “chose freedom over unrealizable justice.” This encapsulates the tragic irony of his situation—having to forgo genuine justice for the sake of his liberty.



As the international community grapples with significant geopolitical tensions, Assange's case serves as a reminder of the broader struggle for human rights and the challenges faced by those who dare to expose government malfeasance. His situation is not just a personal plight; it represents a crucial battle over press freedom and the right to speak truth to power in an increasingly authoritarian world.

