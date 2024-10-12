Dussehra 2024: THESE Routes Are Closed In Mumbai, Noida For Vijayadashami Celebrations Check Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Dussehra 2024: Several cities including Mumbai and Noida have imposed traffic restrictions for the Dussehra festivities that would take place on Saturday(October 12)-October 13.

If you are in any one of these cities and planning to commute, keep the following routes in mind. Mint brings you a list of the closed roads and alternative routes you can follow for a hassle-free travel.

Dussehra 2024: Mumbai closes THESE roads

The Mumbai Police on Friday issued a traffic advisory for Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Dussehra rally in Shivaji Park on Saturday. The restrictions would be in place from 9 am to 12pm.

Here are the roads that would be closed:

Siddhivinayak Temple Junction to Kapad Bazaaar Junction in Mahim on the SVS Road. Alternatively, commuters can use the Siddhivinayak Junction, SK Bole Road, Agar Bazaar, Gokhale Road and Portuguese Church Gate route.

Keluskar Marg in North Junction from Raja Bade Chowk will remain closed. The alternative routes include LJ Road, Steel Man Junction and Gokhale Road.

In addition, commuters are advised to take the MB Raut route if travelling from the Gadkari Chowk Junction to Keluskar Road (South) Dadar Road.

Traffic diversions have also been announced from Senapati Bapat Marg to LJ Marg,to Manorama Nagarkar Marg at the junction.

Dussehra 2024: Roads closed in Noida; No-Entry for vehicles

For those in Noida, avoid these routes, as its a no-entry point for vehicles:

From Sector 12-22-56 to Stadium Chowk

From Sector 10-21 U-turn to Sector 12-2256 Trijunction towards the Stadium

From Sector 8-10-11-12 to Stadium Chowk via Mandi Mall Chowk

From Sector 31-25 to Sector 21-25 through Mandi Mall Chowk to Stadium Chowk

From Metro Hospital Chowk to Sector 12-22 Chowk and towards the Stadium

From Coast Guard Trijunction via NH-24 to Sector 12-22 Chowk

Durga Puja: Routes diverted for idol immersions

Vehicles on several routes would be diverted for Durga idol visarjans, and events at popular venues, including the Yamuna Riverbank, Hanuman Temple, and various local temples.

Cars heading towards Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Delhi: Will be redirected to alternative routes.

Cars from Sector 37 towards Yamuna Riverbank: Will be diverted via Mahamaya Flyover.

Cars from Loni Road to Hanuman Temple: Will be redirected via local route

