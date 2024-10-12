Anil Sharma Announces His Next Titled ‘Vanvaas’ On Dussehra, Calls It ‘Kalyug Ka Ramayana’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) On the occasion of Dussehra on Saturday, filmmaker Anil Sharma, who is currently riding high on the success of his blockbuster franchise“Gadar”, has announced his next titled“Vanvaas”, which he tags as“Kalyug Ka Ramayana”.

Talking about“Vanvaas”, which stars Utkarsh Sharma and Nana Patekar, director Anil Sharma said: "Ramayana and Vanvaas is a different take on the same where kids make their parents take exile. Kalyug Ka Ramayana jaha Apne hi Dete Hai Apno ko Vanvaas."

The makers offered a glimpse of the story that explores the timeless theme echoing an ancient tale where duty, honour, and the consequences of one's actions shape the course of lives.

Taking to social media, the makers shared an announcement video, offering a first glimpse of“Apne Hi Apno Ko Dete Hai: Vanvaas,” capturing the film's essence with the visuals and BGM. The video also captured the“Ram Ram” song.

Zee Studios have once again joined hands with Anil Sharma after“Gadar: Ek Prem Katha” and“Gadar 2”. This will be the third time the two will be seen working together.

Umesh Kr Bansal's, Chief Business Officer at Zee Studios said: "We are very glad to back such an epic story. This is truly an amazing project with an extraordinary team. It's a fresh take on the modern day relationship of kids with their parents.”

“We aim to deliver a never-before-seen experience to the audience, and with Vanvaas, we are confident we will achieve that. It would be right to say that Vanvaas is Kalyug ka Ramayana.”

Written, produced and directed by Anil Sharma,“Vanvaas” will be soon released in the theaters.

In August, Anil spoke to IANS about“Vanvaas”, which he said is“emotions ka 'Gadar'."

He had said:“Jo 'Vanvaas' hai woh emotions ka Gadar hai. It is a blast of emotions. It is a story in which we have tried to show that a father is above all. It is a film that will get into everyone, and every father will watch the film and then tell their sons to go watch it.”

He shared“Vanvaas” is also an emotional journey,“where I say, 'apne hi dete hai apno ko vanvaas'. I am trying to tell the biggest truth in the world because it is very relevant in today's time,” Sharma said.